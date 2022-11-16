Variscite, a leading worldwide designer and manufacturer of System on Modules (SoMs), today announced it has expanded its international engineering teams and recently expanded the staffing of its facility in Germany. Along with Variscite's teams in the USA, Canada, South America, Europe and the Middle East, Variscite is able to provide sales and technical support in multiple languages to remove barriers to collaboration, ease deployment and integration processes, and accelerate support.

Variscite is seeing growing international demand for System on Modules as interest in alternatives such as hacker boards or chip-down designs wane. In response to the growth, Variscite has added representation in several countries around the world and announced its plans for expansion with an active call for talented engineers worldwide to join the Variscite team. As an industry leader and stable provider of SoMs in the embedded market, the company is an attractive employer for accomplished engineers.

"The presence of localized support for global customers based in their respective regions is important since we are able to provide more personal and rapid support, especially in the critical phases of a project," said Ohad Yaniv, Variscite CEO. "The closer the engineers are to the customers, both time-zone and language-wise, the better and more efficient the support. It ultimately reduces our clients' time to market and development costs."

Variscite has one of the widest SoM product portfolios available, and its varied lineup gives clients the broadest options in tailoring the SoM configuration and assembly to their specific requirements, optimizing costs, and slashing lead times.

At a time when IT talent is scarce, Variscite has been able to hire very experienced professionals with expertise in either embedded hardware or software design, and often both. Because of this advantage, Variscite offers very knowledgeable customer service in which support tickets go to engineers rather than administrative staff and are answered immediately. Most companies forward support ticket questions to progressively more senior team members, which sometimes takes weeks.

For inquiries, please visit https://www.variscite.com/contact-us/.

ABOUT VARISCITE

Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module provider, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the broadest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that cover an entire embedded product and application range; from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company's ongoing online documentation and personal support as well as the generous longevity, the company's customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end-product lifecycle.

