Children's Apparel E-commerce Brand PatPat Launches Its "Score!!" Campaign Before 2022 World Football Game

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatPat, a leading children's apparel e-commerce brand, is excited to announce its "Score!!" campaign on patpat.com. The campaign aims to celebrate the world's largest football festival this year with global football fans and their families.



"Score!!" is the official theme of PatPat's global celebration for the football final games known around the world. To support the spirit of the game, PatPat is announcing its "Guess and Win" Contest. The rules are simple: participants vote for the teams they support when they shop on patpat.com using PatPat's PatPoints membership rewards points. The rank will be based on the total reward people received from the Contest. Voters will get extra rewards if they place in the top 18, and the first-place winner will get a $3,000 credit sent to their PatPat Wallet!

"We are ready to celebrate the 2022 World Football Game with our 'Score!!' campaign," said Anthony Tsai, CMO at PatPat. "We will continue providing cute, comfortable, and durable clothing for all football fans and their families."

Alongside the "Score!!" event, PatPat is also showcasing its latest football-related matching family outfits with excellent quality and value that the brand is famous for. These products provide global consumers and football fans with a fashionable way to celebrate during the tournament. Sizes are available from newborn sizes to adult XXL.

About PatPat

PatPat was founded in 2014 by close friends Albert Wang (CEO) and Ken Gao (COO) in Mountain View, CA. Albert & Ken both earned their master's degrees at Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, PA. They also worked together as principal engineers at Oracle. PatPat provides an easy and affordable shopping experience featuring thousands of products with styles perfect for the entire family. PatPat works with top product manufacturers to provide great deals on the latest, high-quality baby clothing, family matching outfits, accessories, home goods, and more. The company's product regularly receives top ratings on Google, Sitejabber and Trustpilot. PatPat partners with many iconic brands through licensing agreements, including Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Harry Potter, DC and more.

For more information about PatPat, go to www.patpat.com .

For PatPat FIFA related products, check the photos here .

Contact:

Weijing Tang

press@patpat.com