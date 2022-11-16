Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Tops BioSpace's Best Places to Work Ranking for Second Consecutive Year

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ:MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced it was ranked the number one large employer in BioSpace's 2023 Best Places to Work in Biopharma report.

"We are honored to be recognized by BioSpace for the second year in a row as the most desirable large employer in the life sciences industry. To be acknowledged for our innovation and science, as well our commitment to culture, equity, belonging and diversity, is a tribute to our team's dedication as we've grown our global footprint and advanced our pipeline of medicines for patients," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We now have more than 3,800 employees globally and continue to grow and invest in our talent, ensuring that the future of Moderna will be even more compelling than the past."

As the Company grows, Moderna is committed to recruiting the best talent from around the world. Moderna reached gender parity as of September 2022 with 50% of its employees' self-identifying as women, including 41% of leaders at the Vice President level or above. Moreover, the Company is committed to identifying and eliminating any pay gaps on the basis of gender and, in connection with its regular reviews, has confirmed pay parity at all levels for all roles globally.

Moderna also continues to provide innovative and transformational learning, upskilling, and career development opportunities to its employees and maintains an ecosystem that enhances culture, promotes well-being, and drives high-performance. Moderna employees also undertake experiential learning in AI, leadership, and mRNA science through Moderna University.

Conducted from August to September 2022, research for the BioSpace ranking included responses from more than 2,000 life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (defined as more than 1,000 employees) and small (fewer than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate the importance of 10 attributes (e.g., culture, leadership, and innovation) when thinking of top employers. To view the complete lists of 2023 Best Places to Work at https://www.biospace.com/best-places-to-work/.

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and autoimmune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past eight years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna's future growth; opportunities for employee development; and Moderna's future performance . In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, each filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this presentation.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Chris Ridley

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media

617-800-3651

Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

617-209-5834

Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/726317/Moderna-Tops-BioSpaces-Best-Places-to-Work-Ranking-for-Second-Consecutive-Year