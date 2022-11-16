Feed the Children Supports Thousands of Oklahoma Children Through Its Annual No Hunger Holidays Campaign

International nonprofit to bring big smiles to little faces during the holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, will kick off its annual No Hunger Holidays campaign to deliver much-needed food and essentials to thousands of Oklahoma children this holiday season. With its corporate offices located in the heart of Oklahoma, the nonprofit aims to be a lifeline of hope to families throughout its home state. Including its work in Oklahoma, the charitable organization aims to provide 2 million meals to families experiencing hardship across the U.S. through the annual holiday campaign.

Feed the Children's fleet of semi-trucks filled with shelf-stable food and daily essentials will crisscross the state to deliver comfort and joy to at-risk families. Alongside partners such as Norman Regional and Guernsey, Feed the Childrenwill hold distribution events in the communities of Noble, Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City. At each event, families will receive a 25-pound box of self-stable food; a 15-pound box of personal-care items such as shampoo and lotion; as well as additional items like books and toys.

The additional costs for extra food, clothing and higher home heating bills during the holidays can force many families to make tough choices about basic needs. In Oklahoma, 1 in 5 children (more than 21%) don't know where their next meal will come from [1]. This year, the extra pressure of inflation puts vulnerable families even closer to the edge. Price hikes at the grocery store have made food itself less affordable for lower-income families. Over the last year, food costs have risen by over 11% according to the most recent Consumer Price Index report-the sharpest increase since 1981.

"Every day, parents have to make difficult choices between putting food on the table or paying bills," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Many of our neighbors will go without this holiday season because they can't afford the higher prices caused by inflation. And that's why I need the help of our partners. If you are fortunate enough to experience joy and generosity around your own holiday table, you can make a tremendous difference when you give from your heart and bring big smiles to little faces."

Thanks to the generosity of its corporate and community partners, volunteers and donors, Feed the Children can give vulnerable kids comfort and joy in the face of real-world challenges.

To learn more about how to help Feed the Children create a hunger-free holiday season for children and families in Oklahoma and across America, visit feedthechildren.org/nohungerholidays.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Carrie Snodgrass - 405-213-9757

carrie.snodgrass@feedthechildren.org

###

[1] https://assets.aecf.org/m/databook/2022KCDB-profile-OK.pdf

SOURCE: Feed The Children

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/726404/Feed-the-Children-Supports-Thousands-of-Oklahoma-Children-Through-Its-Annual-No-Hunger-Holidays-Campaign