

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release October numbers for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent in September, with the addition of 15,000 jobs after adding 900 a month earlier.



Japan will provide October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surged 49.7 percent on year after gaining 45.9 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 28.1 percent, easing from 28.9 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 1.610 trillion yen following the 2.094 trillion yen shortfall a month earlier.



Singapore will see October data for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.3 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year. That follows the 4.0 percent monthly decline and the 3.1 yearly increase in September, when the trade surplus was $5.750 billion.



Hong Kong will release unemployment numbers for October; in September, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.



The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points, from 4.25 percent to 5.00 percent.



