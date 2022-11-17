DFDS A/S: OCTOBER VOLUMES: MIXED GROWTH PICTURE

INVESTOR NEWS no. 32 - 17 November 2022

Ferry - freight: Volumes were lower across northern Europe while Mediterranean volumes continued to grow. Total volumes in October 2022 were 9.0% below 2021.



North Sea volumes were below 2021 due to continued automotive production stops caused by shortages of parts. Labour strikes in the Felixstowe port also reduced volumes. Mediterranean's volume growth rate picked up again in October following a dip in the growth rate in Q3.

Channel's volumes were significantly below 2021 due to a continued decrease in total market volumes and the addition of capacity by a third ferry operator. Baltic Sea's volumes were below 2021 due to the war in Ukraine, although the percentage decrease was the lowest recorded in 2022.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 1.7% to 42.8m from 43.5m in 2021-20.

Ferry - passenger: The number of passengers continued to recover and increased 172% to 332k equal to 84% of volumes in October 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. The number of cars equalled 85% of volumes in 2019.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total number of passengers was 3.5m compared to 0.8m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2019.

DFDS ferryvolumes October LTM* Freight 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Lane metres, '000 4,131 3,824 3,478 -9.0% 39,507 43,508 42,780 -1.7% Passenger 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Passengers, '000 64 122 332 171.9% 1,969 824 3,473 321.4% *Last twelve months

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network. DFDS' ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the linkto see a map of the entire network. The November 2022 volume report is expected to be published on 13 December 2022 at around 10.00am CET.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46





