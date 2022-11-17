BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - TZMI Congress 2022 Presentation
London, November 17
17 November 2022
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
TZMI Congress 2022 Presentation
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) is pleased to advise that the latest company presentation, which was delivered at the TZMI Congress 2022, is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
