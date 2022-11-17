Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
WKN: A0J30B ISIN: BE0003846632 Ticker-Symbol: TG4 
Frankfurt
17.11.22
08:08 Uhr
0,198 Euro
+0,078
+64,58 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXURION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1360,23409:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.11.2022 | 08:05
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxurion NV: Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications Based on New Denominator

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US -November 17, 2022 -8 AM CETOxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received transparency notifications as follows:

Following the issuance of new shares pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group Ltd., the updated denominator for transparency notifications was 109,075,765 shares as of November 11, 2022: Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights

Oxurion received transparency notification from Negma Group indicating that as of November 16, it holds 0 common shares. Oxurion also received transparency notification from Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC that their 3,128,819 common shares have crossed below the lowest threshold (3%) by virtue of a downward passive crossing.

In addition, by virtue of a downward passive crossing, the following thresholds have been crossed:

  • Novartis Pharma AG's 2,177,226 shares have crossed below the lowest threshold (3%)
  • Philippe Vlerick/Balderma SA's 3,580,787 shares have crossed below the lowest threshold (3%)
  • Thomas M. Clay's 4,542,110 shares have crossed below the 5% threshold

Content of the latest Negma Group Ltd. Notification

Reason of the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notifications by

A person that notifies alone

Threshold that is crossed

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Denominator

109,075,765

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Not applicable

Notified details

See Annex 1 for this and prior transparency notification of November

Content of the Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC Notification

Reason of the notification

Passive crossing of a threshold
Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notifications by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Threshold that is crossed

3%

Denominator

109,075,765

Notified details

See Annex 2

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC is controlled by FMR LLC.

FMR LLC is not a controlled entity

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com



Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

US
Conway Communications
Beth Kurth
bkurth@conwaycommsir.com





ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

ANNEX 1

Negma notification of November 16, 2022

A)VotingrightsPreviousnotificationAfterthetransaction
#ofvotingrights#ofvotingrights%ofvotingrights


Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities 		Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities
Elaf Gassam 0 0





-
Negma Group Investment Ltd. 0 0 -
Negma Group Ltd. 16,250,000 0 -
Subtotal 16,250,000 0 +

B)EquivalentfinancialinstrumentsAfterthetransaction





Holdersofequivalentfinancialinstruments





Typeoffinancialinstrument





Expirationdate



Exerciseperiodordate

#ofvotingrightsthat may beacquired if theinstrumentisexercised





%ofvotingrights





Settlement
+
TOTAL00.00%

Thetotalswillbeupdatedonceyouhaveclickedon



TOTAL(A& B)

#ofvotingrights

%ofvotingrights
CALCULATE00.00%

Negma notification of November 8, 2022

A)VotingrightsPreviousnotificationAfterthetransaction
#ofvotingrights#ofvotingrights%ofvotingrights


Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities 		Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities
02/11/2022: Negma Group Ltd. Threshold: + 15 % 0 15,000,000 16.16%







-
03/11/2022: Negma Group Ltd. Threshold: - 10 % 8,828,255 -
04/11/2022: Negma Group Ltd 8,750,000 -
7/11/2022: Negma Group Ltd. Threshold: - 3 % (see section 13) 0 -
Subtotal 15,000,000 16.16% +
TOTAL15,000,000016.16%0.00%


B)EquivalentfinancialinstrumentsAfterthetransaction





Holdersofequivalentfinancialinstruments



Typeoffinancialinstrument





Expirationdate



Exerciseperiodordate

#ofvotingrightsthat may beacquired if theinstrumentisexercised





%ofvotingrights





Settlement
+
TOTAL00.00%




TOTAL(A& B)

#ofvotingrights

%ofvotingrights
CALCULATE15,000,00016.16%

ANNEX 2

B)EquivalentfinancialinstrumentsAfterthetransaction





Holdersofequivalentfinancialinstruments





Typeoffinancialinstrument





Expirationdate



Exerciseperiodordate

#ofvotingrightsthat may beacquired if theinstrumentisexercised





%ofvotingrights





Settlement
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC Stock Loan 90,401 0.08% physical +
TOTAL90,4010.08%



TOTAL(A&B)

#ofvotingrights

%ofvotingrights
CALCULATE3,128,8192.87%

________

1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

Attachment

  • OXUR Transparency Notifications (EN) 2022.1117 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a97aff03-69bb-4368-a921-da60e0482a1c)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
