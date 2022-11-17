Oxurion NV: Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications Based on New Denominator

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US -November 17, 2022 -8 AM CETOxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received transparency notifications as follows:

Following the issuance of new shares pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group Ltd., the updated denominator for transparency notifications was 109,075,765 shares as of November 11, 2022: Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights

Oxurion received transparency notification from Negma Group indicating that as of November 16, it holds 0 common shares. Oxurion also received transparency notification from Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC that their 3,128,819 common shares have crossed below the lowest threshold (3%) by virtue of a downward passive crossing.

In addition, by virtue of a downward passive crossing, the following thresholds have been crossed:

Novartis Pharma AG's 2,177,226 shares have crossed below the lowest threshold (3%)

Philippe Vlerick/Balderma SA's 3,580,787 shares have crossed below the lowest threshold (3%)

Thomas M. Clay's 4,542,110 shares have crossed below the 5% threshold





Content of the latest Negma Group Ltd. Notification

Reason of the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notifications by

A person that notifies alone

Threshold that is crossed

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Denominator

109,075,765

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Not applicable

Notified details

See Annex 1 for this and prior transparency notification of November

Content of the Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC Notification

Reason of the notification

Passive crossing of a threshold

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notifications by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Threshold that is crossed

3%

Denominator

109,075,765

Notified details

See Annex 2

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC is controlled by FMR LLC.

FMR LLC is not a controlled entity

ANNEX 1

Negma notification of November 16, 2022

A)Votingrights Previousnotification Afterthetransaction #ofvotingrights #ofvotingrights %ofvotingrights



Holders of voting rights



Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Elaf Gassam 0 0











- Negma Group Investment Ltd. 0 0 - Negma Group Ltd. 16,250,000 0 - Subtotal 16,250,000 0 +

B)Equivalentfinancialinstruments Afterthetransaction











Holdersofequivalentfinancialinstruments











Typeoffinancialinstrument











Expirationdate







Exerciseperiodordate



#ofvotingrightsthat may beacquired if theinstrumentisexercised











%ofvotingrights











Settlement + TOTAL 0 0.00%

Thetotalswillbeupdatedonceyouhaveclickedon





TOTAL(A& B)



#ofvotingrights



%ofvotingrights CALCULATE 0 0.00%

Negma notification of November 8, 2022

A)Votingrights Previousnotification Afterthetransaction #ofvotingrights #ofvotingrights %ofvotingrights



Holders of voting rights



Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities 02/11/2022: Negma Group Ltd. Threshold: + 15 % 0 15,000,000 16.16%















- 03/11/2022: Negma Group Ltd. Threshold: - 10 % 8,828,255 - 04/11/2022: Negma Group Ltd 8,750,000 - 7/11/2022: Negma Group Ltd. Threshold: - 3 % (see section 13) 0 - Subtotal 15,000,000 16.16% + TOTAL 15,000,000 0 16.16% 0.00%





B)Equivalentfinancialinstruments Afterthetransaction











Holdersofequivalentfinancialinstruments







Typeoffinancialinstrument











Expirationdate







Exerciseperiodordate



#ofvotingrightsthat may beacquired if theinstrumentisexercised











%ofvotingrights











Settlement + TOTAL 0 0.00%









TOTAL(A& B)



#ofvotingrights



%ofvotingrights CALCULATE 15,000,000 16.16%

ANNEX 2

B)Equivalentfinancialinstruments Afterthetransaction











Holdersofequivalentfinancialinstruments











Typeoffinancialinstrument











Expirationdate







Exerciseperiodordate



#ofvotingrightsthat may beacquired if theinstrumentisexercised











%ofvotingrights











Settlement Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC Stock Loan 90,401 0.08% physical + TOTAL 90,401 0.08%





TOTAL(A&B)



#ofvotingrights



%ofvotingrights CALCULATE 3,128,819 2.87%

________

1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

Attachment