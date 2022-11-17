A US-Canadian research group has built an all-perovskite tandem PV device with a record-breaking open-circuit voltage of 2.19 eV, which they achieved by reducing recombination at the electron transport layer.Scientists from Northwestern University, the University of Toronto, and the University of Toledo have fabricated an all-perovskite tandem solar cell with a high open-circuit voltage (VOC), due to limited recombination at the electron transport layer (ETL). They initially coated the surface of the perovskite layer with a substance known as 1,3-propanediammonium (PDA). This increases the photoluminescence ...

