Collabera Technologies rebrands itself to Collabera Digital; reveals its new brand identity

The rebranding follows the shift it has made to support the Digital needs of its customers and bring Engineering excellence at the forefront of its solutions.

NEW DELHI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collabera Technologies, an engineering and talent orchestration company, has rebranded itself to Collabera Digital, to reflect its new go-to-market strategy, vision and focus. The new identity reinforces its commitment to delivering next-generation engineering solutions while continuing to underscore its strong foundation of innovation and customer-centricity. Adopting a 'digital-first' approach, the company provides software engineering solutions focusing on cloud, data, analytics, applications Engineering and Experience engineering.





Mehul Shah, Founder and Managing Director, Collabera Digital, said, "Our new brand identity is the fusion of our core principles and new capabilities, reflecting what we have been envisioning and building for many years. Our engineering solutions powered by our solid foundation in talent orchestration, enables us to execute modern solutions with unmatched speed and agility for our clients and partners in a way others can't, reinforcing our unique market positioning."

Collabera Digital is innovating at the intersection of technology and talent with a constant focus on innovation and growth.

"While there is a shift in how we service our customer needs, people remain at the centre of every action and decision we take. We foster a 'digital first' and 'continuous innovation' culture, keeping people at the core. It's an exciting time to be at Collabera Digital," Mehul added.

Vijayaraghavan Srinivasan, Executive Vice President - Engineering Services, Collabera Digital, said, "We have witnessed exponential growth in the past few years with a massive demand for customized, agile solutions in modern digital technologies. While our new avatar represents who we are today, our core value remains the same - Client centricity that is driven by our three fundamental partnership goals: Co-Engineer, Co-Innovate, and Co-Own with our clients."

The new brand identity is in effect immediately, officially retiring the former name and kicking off Collabera Digital's 13th year in business.

About Collabera Digital

Established in 2010, Collabera Digital excels in bringing innovation at every stage of business to transform and help its clients accelerate their digital journeys. With over 25 offices in more than 11 countries across APAC and Europe, Collabera Digital caters to over 300 clients, including Fortune 500 companies. Committed to enabling future-forward organizations realise their digital dreams, it provides software engineering services, including Data & Analytics, Cloud Engineering, CX & Automation, Application Engineering and Digital Operations.

