SolarX Grand Challenge aims to promote entrepreneurship and innovation, in order to address the energy gap in Africa through solar energy solutions.From pv magazine India The International Solar Alliance has launched the SolarX Grand Challenge to support African entrepreneurship and innovation. The SolarX Grand Challenge aims to accelerate solar adoption by motivating innovators and researchers to provide value and much-needed innovation in the solar sector. It will select 20 startups and innovators from countries across Africa, and will award a $300,000 cash grant to the winners. The winning ...

