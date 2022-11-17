Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
WKN: 565131 ISIN: DK0010272202 Ticker-Symbol: GE9 
Tradegate
17.11.22
09:08 Uhr
420,20 Euro
+2,30
+0,55 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
17.11.2022 | 09:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 18 November 2022 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab               
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,829,282 shares (DKK 65,829,282) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        57,442 shares (DKK 57,442)     
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  65,886,724 shares (DKK 65,886,724) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·   997 shares - DKK 815.50   
            ·   3,175 shares - DKK 939.50  
            ·   1,219 shares - DKK 962.00  
            ·   9,005 shares at DKK 1,025.00
            ·   3,390 shares - DKK 1,032.00 
            ·   197 shares - DKK 1,050.00  
            ·   6,282 shares - DKK 1,136.00 
            ·   9,200 shares - DKK 1,145.00 
            ·   200 shares - DKK 1,147.50  
            ·   204 shares - DKK 1,155.00  
            ·   1,682 shares - DKK 1,161.00 
            ·   2,404 shares - DKK 1,210.00 
            ·   2,378 shares - DKK 1,233.00 
            ·   16,953 shares - DKK 1,334.50
            ·   156 shares - DKK 1,408.00  
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143               
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
