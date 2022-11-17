Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 18 November 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,829,282 shares (DKK 65,829,282) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 57,442 shares (DKK 57,442) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,886,724 shares (DKK 65,886,724) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 997 shares - DKK 815.50 · 3,175 shares - DKK 939.50 · 1,219 shares - DKK 962.00 · 9,005 shares at DKK 1,025.00 · 3,390 shares - DKK 1,032.00 · 197 shares - DKK 1,050.00 · 6,282 shares - DKK 1,136.00 · 9,200 shares - DKK 1,145.00 · 200 shares - DKK 1,147.50 · 204 shares - DKK 1,155.00 · 1,682 shares - DKK 1,161.00 · 2,404 shares - DKK 1,210.00 · 2,378 shares - DKK 1,233.00 · 16,953 shares - DKK 1,334.50 · 156 shares - DKK 1,408.00 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66