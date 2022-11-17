

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group Plc. (KLR.L) said it remains on track to deliver a full year performance in line with management's expectations, supported by an FX tailwind.



In North America, trading overall has been as expected with a continued high level of activity.



In Europe, trading remains robust, despite the operational challenges following the disruption and economic uncertainty in the region generated by the war in Ukraine.



The company said that it will recommend a further 5% increase in the final dividend to 24.5 pence. This would bring the 2022 total dividend payable to 37.7 pence compared to 35.9 pence paid last year.



