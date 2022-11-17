Zucchetti's new battery features a nominal capacity of 5.12 kWh and a nominal voltage of 400 V. It says it is suitable for C&I and residential PV systems.Italy-based Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS) has unveiled a new high-voltage lithium-ion battery. It claims the new product is particularly ideal for three-phase storage applications. "With the ZCS - HV 5kWh battery, we are offering a high-voltage solution that is stackable and easy to mount," the division director of innovation at ZCS, Averaldo Farri, told pv magazine. "Each battery can operate independently thanks to an onboard dc/dc converter ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...