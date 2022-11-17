Today, XRAI, pioneers of revolutionary XRAI Glass software that allows users to 'see' conversations via phone-tethered augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, has launched globally in nine languages.

XRAI glass converts audio into visuals allowing a pair of smart AR glasses to turn speech into subtitles, in real-time (Photo: Business Wire)

Following a successful pilot earlier this year, XRAI's software is now available to download via the Google Play Store and be used in conjunction with Nreal AR smart glasses. The software is designed for people who are deaf or living with loss of hearing but has a wider appeal with its additional new features that expand usability, letting everyone who wants subtitles to enjoy them in daily life. The new features include:

A personal assistant for your eyes: XRAI Glass now includes a ground-breaking intelligence system which enables users to ask questions such as, "Hey, XRAI, what's the weather like today in London?' with the answer instantly appearing as subtitles on the glasses. By utilizing cutting-edge deep learning technology, including Large Language Models (LLMs), XRAI Glass' Personal AI Assistant is far more powerful and effective than the current generation of voice assistants on the market. Recall conversations 'on demand': Ever wished you could playback a conversation that happened the other day because you missed something? This pioneering feature enables users to ask questions, such as "Hey, XRAI, what groceries did mum ask me to get in our conversation yesterday" and will pinpoint the answers from the conversation, presenting the summary as subtitles via AR smart glasses. Transcription and translation in multiple languages: XRAI Glass is now available to transcribe and subtitle conversations in nine of the world's most spoken languages: including English, Chinese (Mandarin), Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, and Italian, with more languages to follow.

XRAI Glass was designed to help enhance how those who are deaf and hard of hearing connect with each other. The idea was formed when CEO and Founder Dan Scarfe noticed how much his 97-year-old Grandfather struggled to hear conversations at the Christmas table. The software's primary goal is to further the technology that already exists within this market, however, with its latest developments, XRAI Glass has the potential to help an audience far greater than originally planned.

Dan Scarfe, XRAI Glass Founder CEO, comments: "We are thrilled to announce that XRAI Glass is now available worldwide. We believe that this innovative technology can enhance connections for millions of people with hearing loss around the world. We've worked closely with various partners, including DeafKidz International, and directly with deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals, to test this product and have listened and learned from them all to create something truly life-changing. We've been delighted to also witness how XRAI Glass can help more people than we'd first thought possible, including people with neurodiversity's that make it harder to understand speech and sound, the possibilities of who we can help with this tech grows by the day."

XRAI Glass is available to download from the Google Play store today and is compatible with the Nreal Air Augmented Reality glasses which are available from Amazon Japan (internationally) or Amazon US (USA and Canada). The software will be available in three different packages: Essentials, Premium and Ultimate. See below for a breakdown of these.

