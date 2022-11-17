DJ Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 16-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 152.7862

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1258157

CODE: CNAA LN

ISIN: FR0011720911

