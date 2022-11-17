Anzeige
WKN: A2APVZ ISIN: US04965B1008 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
16.11.22
22:00 Uhr
9,050 US-Dollar
-0,560
-5,83 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
17.11.2022 | 12:32
Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Present at the Benchmark Company's Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company, today announced it will be presenting at the Benchmark Company's 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Atomera is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Atomera, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/news-events/upcoming-events/the-11th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-investor-conference

About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. For more information, please visit Atomera.com

About The Benchmark Company
The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726429/Atomera-to-Present-at-the-Benchmark-Companys-Upcoming-Discovery-One-on-One-Investor-Conference

