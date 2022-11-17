

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area inflation accelerated further in October, albeit at a slightly slower than initially estimated pace, final data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



Annual inflation rose to 10.6 percent in October from 9.9 percent in September. In the same month last year, prices had advanced only 4.1 percent.



Although the annual rate was revised down from the initial estimate of 10.7 percent, it was the highest on record.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, increased to 5.0 percent from 4.8 percent a month ago. The year-on-year increase matched the estimate published on October 31.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 1.5 percent in October, as initially estimated.



Within the HICP, the biggest annual price growth was registered by energy, up 41.5 percent. This was followed by a 13.1 percent rise in food, alcohol and tobacco prices. Non-energy industrial goods prices and services cost grew 6.1 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.



