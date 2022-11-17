

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH (DISH) unveiled its 3-Year TV Price Guarantee. The offer includes America's Top packages starting at $79.99 per month, delivering inflation-free entertainment with no annual TV price increases for the life of the guarantee. The 3-Year TV Price Guarantee requires a 2-year commitment. DISH noted that its 3-Year TV Price Guarantee eliminates the financial guessing game currently offered by competitor pay-TV and content providers.



Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV, said: 'We're proud to announce stability for DISH customers with a 3-Year TV Price Guarantee that enables households to easily budget their entertainment costs through 2025 and beyond.'



