Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/11/2022) of GBP52.03m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/11/2022) of GBP34.48m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/11/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 165.36p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 161.29p Ordinary share price 166.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 0.39% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 121.07p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 114.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.84)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 16/11/2022

