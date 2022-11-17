Germany's 1Komma5° says it will exclusively use polysilicon from Europe or the United States to make the TOPcon solar cells for its full-black modules. It is aiming for market launch in the second quarter of 2023.From pv magazine Germany German aggregator 1Komma5° aims to start selling PV modules that are guaranteed to have been manufactured without forced labor. It plans to make the 420 W modules with polysilicon from Europe or the United States, according to a recent company statement. "This is also an advantage with a view to securing your own value chain and decoupling from China," said 1Komma5° ...

