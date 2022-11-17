Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), a leading agriculture data company in North America, is pleased to announce it has appointed Tim Close as a director to the Company's Board. Tim is the former President, and CEO of AGI, a leading provider of equipment and technology solutions for the world's food infrastructure including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. Tim oversaw the strategic direction and operations of the business globally. Under his leadership, the Company evolved from a regional equipment supplier to a global agricultural and food processing solutions provider with a leading-edge technology business. Prior to AGI, Tim spent over 10 years in capital markets in escalating roles at Macquarie Capital in Toronto and Chicago with extensive experience in debt and equity markets, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of Deveron, I am thrilled to welcome Tim Close as a new Director. Tim brings a wealth of knowledge to the board both in capital markets as well as agriculture, from his time as CEO of AGI. Tim's strong track record of developing and executing successful growth strategies truly aligns with what we are trying to achieve with the company, and we are very excited to collaborate with Tim as we continue to work towards our mission," said Bill Linton, Deveron's Chairman of the Board.

"I'm very excited to join the Deveron Board," said Tim Close, former President and CEO of AGI. "Dave has built an excellent team focused on owning the soil services and data market, providing an essential element to optimize crop production. Frequent and increased soil testing is a must, as the world looks to ensure soil health and minimize environmental impact while meeting the needs of our growing population. I look forward to helping guide, develop, and accelerate the companies' strategies to lead in soil, crop and impact optimization. To that end, in my Board position, I will be working directly with the team to map out and implement our focused strategy to be the clear choice for impartial agricultural insights."

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to better manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide, and other farm inputs. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone, that build a basis of our best in class data layers. Our focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres of farmland are actively farmed annually.

For more information, please visit www.deveron.com .

David MacMillan

President & CEO Deveron Corp.

416-367-4571 ext. 221

dmacmillan@deveron.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward looking statements.

