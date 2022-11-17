Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Tradegate
15.11.22
13:00 Uhr
1,480 Euro
+0,030
+2,07 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4701,54013:25
1,4901,52013:24
Dow Jones News
17.11.2022 | 13:10
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting

DJ Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting 17-Nov-2022 / 11:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or the 'Company')

Result of 2022 General Meeting ('GM')

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on 17 November 2022. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.

All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below. 

TOTAL 
                                                       Votes 
                                                  VOTES   withheld 
                                  For       Against 
                                                  CAST 
                             Special No. of      No. of     No. of   No. of 
Resolution                        /    votes   %   votes   %  votes   votes 
                             Ordinary 
1. To receive the audited accounts of the Company and the 
reports of the directors for the year ended 30 April   Ordinary 28,622,654 93.53 1,979,934 6.47 30,602,588 5,572,662 
2022. 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (other 
than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration   Ordinary 35,614,314 98.50 541,710  1.50 36,156,024 19,226 
Policy) for the year ended 30 April 2022 as set out in 
the Annual Report and Accounts.

The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 15 November 2022, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 82,174,310.

A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

The voting results will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at https://corporate.superdry.com/investors /shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings/.

17 November 2022 

For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels       +44 (0) 1242 578376 
Company Secretary    ruth.daniels@superdry.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 201630 
EQS News ID:  1490533 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1490533&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2022 06:39 ET (11:39 GMT)

SUPERDRY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.