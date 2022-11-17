NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI&T (NYSE: CINT, "Company"), a global digital specialist, today announces its results for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22) and the nine months ended on September 30, 2022 (9M22) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). For comparison purposes, we refer to the results for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21) and for the nine months ended on September 30, 2021 (9M21).
Third Quarter (3Q22) Operating and Financial Highlights
- Net Revenue was R$559.0 million, an increase of 48.7% compared to 3Q21 or a 51.3% growth at constant currency.
- The number of clients with annual revenue above R$1 million in the last twelve months grew from 76 in 3Q21 to 147 in 3Q22.
- Net Profit was R$40.6 million compared to a net loss of R$2.2 million in 3Q21.
- Adjusted EBITDA was R$107.3 million, a 34.1% growth year-over-year, equivalent to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.2%.
- Adjusted Net Profit was R$69.5 million, 156.7% higher than 3Q21. Adjusted net profit margin was 12.4%.
- CI&T ended 3Q22 with 6,887 CI&Ters, a net addition of 1,489 employees (27.6% growth) compared to the end of 3Q21.
Nine months ended September 30, 2022 (9M22) Operating and Financial Highlights
- Net Revenue was R$1,575.9 million, an increase of 59.6% compared to 9M21, or a 65.5% growth at a constant currency.
- Net Profit was R$95.8 million, an increase of 16.7% in relation to 9M21.
- Adjusted EBITDA was R$293.8 million, 32.2% higher than 9M21, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.6%.
- Adjusted Net Profit was R$162.9 million, an increase of 45.6% compared to 9M21.
Cesar Gon, founder and CEO of CI&T, commented, "As we complete one year of our debut in the capital markets, I am excited to share another set of high growth with sound profitability results. With the cash proceeds of the IPO, we have expanded our operations globally through acquisitions, opening new markets and verticals, and extending our global talent base. With these moves, we amplified our footprint for robust organic growth in our four operating regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific."
"A nontrivial macro environment marked these twelve months. Nevertheless, Digital transformation is a secular trend and remains a priority in the corporate world. And CI&T positioning and value proposition focused on speed and digital efficiency resonates extremely well with large and innovative companies."
Comments on the 3Q22 financial performance
In 3Q22, the net revenue was R$559.0 million, an increase of 48.7% compared to 3Q21, or a 51.3% net revenue growth at constant currency. The acquisitions of Somo, Box 1824, and Transpire concluded in 2022 contributed to 14 percentage points of revenue growth in the quarter compared to 3Q21.
We added 20 new clients to our portfolio in 3Q22 (with annual revenue above R$1.0 million in the last twelve months), increasing our client base from 127 in 2Q22 to 147 in 3Q22. We maintained a solid year-over-year growth across all regions and all industry verticals we operate.
The cost of services provided in 3Q22 reached R$363.6 million, an increase of 47.3% compared to 3Q21, and the gross profit was R$195.4 million. Excluding costs with depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation, the adjusted gross profit in 3Q22 was R$206.5 million, 47.9% higher than in 3Q21. The adjusted gross profit margin was 36.9%, a slight decrease compared to 37.1% in 3Q21, mainly due to lower margins from recently acquired companies.
In 3Q22, selling, general and administrative (SG&A), and other operating expenses were R$130.8 million, an increase of 45.3% compared to 3Q21, mainly due to (i) acquisition-related expenses, including bonus retention, consulting expenses, and amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies; and (ii) the strengthening of our back-office teams in connection with our IPO.
In 3Q22, the Adjusted EBITDA was R$107.4 million, an increase of 34.1% compared to 3Q21. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.2% in the quarter, a reduction of 2.1 percentage points compared to 3Q21, mainly due to the increase in SG&A expenses. Sequentially, the Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 19.2% in 3Q22 from 19.1% in 2Q22 and 17.5% in 1Q22, as a result of gradual price readjustments on our contracts, a seasonal effect.
In 3Q22, net financial expenses were R$7.4 million, a decrease of 66.8% compared to 3Q21, as a result of positive foreign exchange variations in 3Q22, partially compensated by higher interest rates on loans.
In 3Q22, depreciation and amortization expenses totaled R$23.6 million, an increase of 67.3% or R$9.5 million compared to 3Q21, due to the amortization of R$10.3 million from intangible assets from acquired companies.
In 3Q22, income tax expense was R$16.5 million, a reduction of 12.3% compared to 3Q21. In the 9M22, income tax expense was R$49.8 million, a reduction of 13.3% year over year, while the income tax paid (cash effect) was R$33.5 million in the period, equivalent to a cash tax rate of 23%.
In 3Q22, the net profit was R$40.6 million, compared to a net loss of R$2.2 million in 3Q21. Adjusted net profit was R$69.5 million, 156.7% higher than 3Q21, equivalent to an adjusted net profit margin of 12.4%. The increase in the adjusted net profit margin was mainly due to a reduction in financial expenses, income tax expenses, and depreciation of property, plant, and equipment.
Business Outlook
We expect our net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 to be at least R$605 million compared to a net revenue of R$457 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 41% growth at constant currency or a 32% growth on a reported basis, which includes a negative foreign currency translation impact of approximately nine percentage points.
For the full year of 2022, we are increasing our outlook and expect a net revenue growth at constant currency of at least 58% year-over-year and net revenue growth on a reported basis of at least 51%, which includes a negative foreign currency translation impact of approximately seven percentage points.
In addition, we estimate our adjusted EBITDA margin to be at least 19% for the full year of 2022, assuming an average exchange rate of 5.10 Brazilian Reais to the U.S. dollar for the full year.
These expectations are forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. See "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" below.
Conference Call Information
Cesar Gon, Bruno Guicardi, Stanley Rodrigues, and Eduardo Galvão will host a video conference call to discuss the 3Q22 and 9M22 financial and operating results on November 17 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. BRT. The earnings call can be accessed at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.ciandt.com or at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeVVSmOaVAg.
About CI&T
CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience, and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,800 professionals.
Basis of accounting and functional currency
CI&T maintains its books and records in Brazilian reais, the presentation currency for its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and the functional currency of our operations in Brazil. CI&T prepares its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB, and International Financial Reporting Standard No 34—Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34").
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
We regularly monitor certain financial and operating metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These non-IFRS financial measures include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Net Profit Margin, Net Revenue at Constant Currency, and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency, and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with IFRS, but not as substitutes for IFRS results. In addition, our calculation of these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from those used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. These non-IFRS financial measures are provided as additional information to enhance investors' overall understanding of our operations' historical and current financial performance.
CI&T is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to reasonably predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include, but are not limited to, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments, and other items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.
We calculate Net Revenue at Constant Currency and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency by translating Net revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into Brazilian reais using the comparable foreign currency exchange average rates from the prior period to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Reported Net Revenue in 2021 considers the FX rate at the end of each month, while Net Revenue at Constant Currency considers the average FX rate for the period.
In calculating Adjusted Gross Profit, we exclude cost components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were: (i) depreciation and amortization related to costs of services provided; and (ii) stock-based compensation expenses.
In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments were: (i) stock-based compensation expenses; (ii) consulting expenses related to the initial public offering and corporate reorganization; (iii) government grants related to tax reimbursement in the Chinese subsidiary; (iv) non-cash expenses related to the write-off due to inventory of property, plant, and equipment, tax write-off, and the impairment related to the discontinuation of certain investments made by Dextra on intangible assets related to digital platforms; and (v) acquisition-related expenses, including fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention bonuses.
In calculating Adjusted Net Profit, we exclude cost components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were: (i) consulting expenses related to the initial public offering and corporate reorganization, (ii) non-cash expenses related to the write-off due to the inventory of property, plant, and equipment, tax write-off, and the impairment related to the discontinuation of certain investments made by Dextra on intangible assets related to digital platforms; and (iii) acquisition-related expenses, including amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, fair value adjustment on account payables for business combination, consulting expenses and retention bonuses.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: the statements under "Business outlook," including expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients; and any other statements of expectation or belief. The words "believe," "will," "may," "may have," "would," "estimate," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine and economic sanctions imposed by Western economies over Russia on our business and industry; the effects of competition on our business; uncertainty regarding the demand for and market utilization of our services; the ability to maintain or acquire new client relationships; general business and economic conditions; our ability to successfully integrate Dextra, Somo, Box 1824, Transpire and Ntersol; and our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and strategic plans. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" section of CI&T's annual report on Form 20-F. Additional information will be made available in our annual reports on Form 20-F, and other filings and reports that CI&T may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, CI&T assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Quarter ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Revenue
559,018
375,970
1,575,905
987,586
Costs of services provided
(363,617
)
(246,846
)
(1,034,111
)
(640,986
)
Gross Profit
195,401
129,124
541,794
346,600
Selling expenses
(43,337
)
(24,122
)
(118,428
)
(61,902
)
General and administrative expenses
(84,804
)
(38,966
)
(228,115
)
(93,056
)
Research and technological innovation expenses
-
-
-
(4
)
Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets
325
(1,662
)
(385
)
(2,030
)
Other income (expenses) net
(3,008
)
(25,309
)
(7,492
)
(23,862
)
Operating profit before financial income and tax
64,577
39,065
187,374
165,746
Finance income
32,750
17,591
155,638
43,421
Finance cost
(40,182
)
(40,007
)
(197,315
)
(69,523
)
Net finance costs
(7,432
)
(22,416
)
(41,677
)
(26,102
)
Profit before Income tax
57,145
16,649
145,697
139,644
Income tax expense
Current
(22,273
)
(28,809
)
(44,796
)
(63,367
)
Deferred
5,736
9,952
(5,071
)
5,852
Net profit for the period
40,608
(2,208
)
95,830
82,129
Earnings per share
Earnings per share - basic (in R$)
0.30
(0.02
)
0.72
0.68
Earnings per share - diluted (in R$)
0.30
(0.02
)
0.72
0.67
Weighted average number of basic shares held by shareholders
133,332,778
119,960,451
133,006,973
119,960,422
Weighted average number of diluted shares held by shareholder
133,332,778
119,960,451
133,006,973
122,895,435
Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Assets
September 30,
December 31,
Liabilities and equity
September 30,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
151,850
135,727
Suppliers and other payables
26,512
33,566
Financial Investments
181,857
798,786
Loans and borrowings
252,629
164,403
Trade receivables
462,793
340,519
Lease liabilities
29,199
21,214
Contract assets
229,165
134,388
Salaries and welfare charges
256,028
234,173
Recoverable taxes
6,667
7,785
Accounts payable for business combination
63,947
48,923
Tax assets
1,089
2,810
Loss adjustments on hedge accounting
50,315
-
Gain adjustments on hedge accounting
13,028
-
Derivatives
6,095
535
Derivatives
11,775
896
Tax liabilities
3,379
13,345
Other assets
33,173
29,994
Other taxes payable
14,173
5,423
Total current assets
1,091,397
1,450,905
Contract liability
11,760
13,722
Other liabilities
34,133
13,669
Recoverable taxes
3,591
3,046
Total current liabilities
748,170
548,973
Deferred tax assets
34,285
31,989
Judicial deposits
9,468
3,079
Loans and borrowings
453,729
624,306
Restricted cash - Escrow account and indemnity asset
32,877
-
Lease liabilities
50,722
60,674
Other assets
3,925
2,974
Provisions
14,587
633
Property, plant and equipment
60,376
57,721
Accounts payable for business combination
55,279
36,803
Intangible assets and goodwill
1,123,626
738,803
Other liabilities
2,020
1,660
Right-of-use assets
70,366
73,827
Total non-current liabilities
576,337
724,076
Total non-current assets
1,338,514
911,439
Equity
Share capital
37
36
Share premium
946,173
915,947
Capital reserves
26,045
10,105
Profit reserves
221,787
125,957
Other comprehensive income
(88,638
)
37,250
Total equity
1,105,404
1,089,295
Total assets
2,429,911
2,362,344
Total equity and liabilities
2,429,911
2,362,344
Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flow
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
September 30,
September 30,
Net profit for the period
95,830
82,129
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
67,154
30,102
Loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
2,137
338
Interest, monetary variation and exchange rate changes
29,562
25,998
Exchange rate changes and monetary adjustments on accounts payable for business combinations
(7,601
)
-
Exchange variation on escrow account related to Somo acquisition
3,798
-
Interest on lease
6,306
4,409
Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments
(5,709
)
3,898
Income tax expenses
49,867
57,515
Impairment losses on trade receivables
203
1,112
Impairment losses on contract assets
182
918
Provision for labor and tax risks
386
346
Impairment of intangible assets
-
21,818
Share-based plan
1,894
694
Income on financial investments
(1,628
)
-
Fair value adjustment - accounts payable for business combination
5,243
-
Price adjustment - accounts payable for business combination
1,997
-
Others
(1,824
)
52
Variation in operating assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
(107,311
)
(87,669
)
Contract assets
(85,091
)
(67,530
)
Recoverable taxes
(2,297
)
(13,260
)
Tax assets
930
(2
)
Judicial deposits
(6,389
)
7
Suppliers and other payables
(34,281
)
4,075
Salaries and welfare charges
7,448
43,788
Tax liabilities
1,568
(3,797
)
Other taxes payable
4,509
1,448
Contract liabilities
(4,893
)
(9,036
)
Payment of share-based indemnity
-
(628
)
Other receivables and payables, net
6,714
(6,538
)
Cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities
28,704
90,187
Income tax paid
(33,467
)
(44,468
)
Interest paid on loans and borrowings
(51,152
)
(2,296
)
Interest paid on lease
(4,796
)
(3,972
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(60,711
)
39,451
Cash flows from investment activities:
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(20,163
)
(22,112
)
Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Dextra
-
(641,784
)
Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Somo
(247,764
)
-
Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Box 1824
(19,040
)
-
Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Transpire
(54,995
)
-
Escrow deposit (acquisition of Somo)
(23,061
)
-
Hedge accounting realization
20,981
-
Redemption of financial investments
582,367
-
Payment of investment obligations - Dextra
(62,338
)
-
Net cash from / used in investment activities
175,987
(663,896
)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Share-based plan contributions
-
989
Dividends paid
-
(71,039
)
Exercised stock options
10,339
-
Interest on equity, paid
-
(713
)
Payment of lease liabilities
(19,828
)
(12,407
)
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
186,239
740,596
Settlement of derivatives
390
-
Payment of loans and borrowings
(279,940
)
(71,702
)
Net cash from financing activities
(102,800
)
585,724
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
12,476
(38,721
)
Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1st
135,727
162,827
Exchange variation effect on cash and cash equivalents
3,647
(2,937
)
Cash reduction due to spin-off effect
-
(7,752
)
Cash and cash equivalents as of September
151,850
113,417
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to comparable IFRS financial measures
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of revenue growth as reported on a IFRS basis to revenue growth on a constant currency basis:
Net Revenue
(in BRL thousand)
3Q22
3Q21
Var.
9M22
9M21
Var.
Net Revenue
559,018
375,970
48.7%
1,575,905
987,586
59.6%
Net Revenue at Constant Currency
568,759
375,812
51.3%
1,634,761
987,953
65.5%
Revenue Breakdown
Net Revenue by industry
(in BRL thousand)
3Q22
3Q21
Var.
9M22
9M21
Var.
Financial Services
161,185
134,984
19.4%
476,250
345,073
38.0%
Food and Beverages
114,835
78,258
46.7%
316,891
250,426
26.5%
Technology, Media and Telecom
77,710
45,515
70.7%
215,153
108,006
99.2%
Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
74,847
51,503
45.3%
208,837
139,107
50.1%
Retail and Manufacturing
32,753
20,930
56.5%
99,807
55,140
81.0%
Education and Services
18,855
16,458
14.6%
55,508
40,096
38.4%
Logistic and Transportation
20,229
10,713
88.8%
54,861
20,868
162.9%
Others
58,604
17,609
232.8%
148,598
28,870
414.7%
Total
559,018
375,970
48.7%
1,575,905
987,586
59.6%
Net Revenue by geography
(in BRL thousand)
3Q22
3Q21
Var.
9M22
9M21
Var.
NAE (North America and Europe)
289,758
170,883
69.6%
798,751
487,811
63.7%
North America
232,697
165,015
41.0%
655,941
470,563
39.4%
Europe
57,061
5,868
872.4%
142,810
17,248
728.0%
LATAM (Latin America)
247,200
192,200
28.6%
724,480
465,900
55.5%
APJ (Asia, Pacific and Japan)
22,060
12,887
71.2%
52,674
33,875
55.5%
Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from IFRS to non-IFRS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Gross Profit
(in BRL thousand)
3Q22
3Q21
Var.
9M22
9M21
Var.
Net Revenue
559,018
375,970
48.7%
1,575,905
987,586
59.6%
Cost of Services
(363,617
)
(246,846
)
47.3%
(1,034,111
)
(640,986
)
61.3%
Gross Profit
195,401
129,124
51.3%
541,794
346,600
56.3%
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization (cost of services provided)
10,688
10,345
3.3%
30,302
23,121
31.1%
Stock-based compensation
369
116
219.0%
1,190
348
241.7%
Adjusted Gross Profit
206,458
139,584
47.9%
573,285
370,069
54.9%
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
36.9%
37.1%
-0.2p.p
36.4%
37.5%
-1.1p.p
SG&A and other expenses
(in BRL thousand)
3Q22
3Q21
Var.
9M22
9M21
Var.
Selling
(43,337
)
(24,122
)
79.7%
(118,428
)
(61,902
)
91.3%
General and administrative
(84,804
)
(38,966
)
117.6%
(228,115
)
(93,056
)
145.1%
SG&A expenses
(128,141
)
(63,088
)
103.1%
(346,543
)
(154,958
)
123.6%
Other income (expenses) net (1)
(3,008
)
(25,309
)
-88.1%
(7,492
)
(23,866
)
-68.6%
Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets
325
(1,662
)
-
(385
)
(2,030
)
-81.0%
SG&A and other operating expenses
(130,824
)
(90,059
)
45.3%
(354,420
)
(180,854
)
96.0%
|(1)
Include research and technological innovation expenses
Adjusted EBITDA
(in BRL thousand)
3Q22
3Q21
Var.
9M22
9M21
Var.
Net profit for the period
40,608
(2,208
)
-
95,830
82,129
16.7%
Adjustments
Net financial cost
7,432
22,416
-66.8%
41,677
26,102
59.7%
Income tax expense
16,537
18,857
-12.3%
49,867
57,515
-13.3%
Depreciation and amortization
23,558
14,083
67.3%
67,154
30,102
123.1%
Stock-based compensation
761
193
294.6%
1,894
693
173.5%
Consulting expenses (1)
-
3,080
-100.0%
-
3,080
-100.0%
Government grants
(204
)
(4
)
n.m
(378
)
(1,418
)
-73.4%
Write-off and Impairment (2)
2,156
21,818
-90.1%
3,703
21,818
-83.0%
Acquisition-related expenses (3)
16,497
1,815
809.0%
34,051
2,277
n.m
Adjusted EBITDA
107,343
80,049
34.1%
293,799
222,297
32.2%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
19.2%
21.3%
-2.1p.p
18.6%
22.5%
-3.9p.p
|(1)
IPO-related expenses, including consulting and corporate reorganization expenses.
|(2)
Non-cash expenses related to the write-off due to the inventory of property, plant, and equipment in the amount of (R$1,548) in 9M21, tax write-off of (R$2,156) in 3Q22, and impairment of intangible assets of Dextra, acquired in August 2021 in the amount of (R$21,818) in 3Q21.
|(3)
Include fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention bonuses.
Net Profit
(in BRL thousand)
3Q22
3Q21
Var.
9M22
9M21
Var.
Net profit for the period
40,608
(2,208
)
-
95,830
82,129
16.7%
Adjustments
Consulting expenses
-
3,080
-100.0%
-
3,080
-100.0%
Write-off and Impairment (1)
2,156
21,818
-90.1%
3,703
21,818
-83.0%
Acquisition-related expenses (2)
26,743
4,389
509.3%
63,321
4,852
n.m
Adjusted Net Profit (3)
69,507
27,079
156.7%
162,854
111,878
45.6%
Adjusted Net Profit Margin
12.4%
7.2%
5.2p.p
10.3%
11.3%
-1p.p
|(1)
Non-cash expenses related to the write-off due to the inventory of property, plant, and equipment in the amount of (R$1,548) in the 9M21, tax write-off of (R$2,156) in the 3Q22 and 9M22, and impairment of intangible assets of Dextra, acquired in August 2021 in the amount of (R$21,818) in the 3Q21 and 9M211.
|(2)
Include amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention bonuses.
|(3)
Adjustments' amounts are gross of tax. Tax effects on non-IFRS adjustments totaled (R$1,943) in 3Q22, (R$1,413) in 3Q21, (R$2,605) in 9M22, and (R$1,570) in 9M21.
Contacts
Investor Relations Contact:
Eduardo Galvão
investors@ciandt.com
Media Relations Contact:
Zella Panossian
ciandt@illumepr.com