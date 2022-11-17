NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI&T (NYSE: CINT, "Company"), a global digital specialist, today announces its results for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22) and the nine months ended on September 30, 2022 (9M22) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). For comparison purposes, we refer to the results for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21) and for the nine months ended on September 30, 2021 (9M21).

Third Quarter (3Q22) Operating and Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was R$559.0 million, an increase of 48.7% compared to 3Q21 or a 51.3% growth at constant currency.

The number of clients with annual revenue above R$1 million in the last twelve months grew from 76 in 3Q21 to 147 in 3Q22.

Net Profit was R$40.6 million compared to a net loss of R$2.2 million in 3Q21.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$107.3 million, a 34.1% growth year-over-year, equivalent to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.2%.

Adjusted Net Profit was R$69.5 million, 156.7% higher than 3Q21. Adjusted net profit margin was 12.4%.

CI&T ended 3Q22 with 6,887 CI&Ters, a net addition of 1,489 employees (27.6% growth) compared to the end of 3Q21.

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 (9M22) Operating and Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was R$1,575.9 million, an increase of 59.6% compared to 9M21, or a 65.5% growth at a constant currency.

Net Profit was R$95.8 million, an increase of 16.7% in relation to 9M21.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$293.8 million, 32.2% higher than 9M21, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.6%.

Adjusted Net Profit was R$162.9 million, an increase of 45.6% compared to 9M21.

Cesar Gon, founder and CEO of CI&T, commented, "As we complete one year of our debut in the capital markets, I am excited to share another set of high growth with sound profitability results. With the cash proceeds of the IPO, we have expanded our operations globally through acquisitions, opening new markets and verticals, and extending our global talent base. With these moves, we amplified our footprint for robust organic growth in our four operating regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific."

"A nontrivial macro environment marked these twelve months. Nevertheless, Digital transformation is a secular trend and remains a priority in the corporate world. And CI&T positioning and value proposition focused on speed and digital efficiency resonates extremely well with large and innovative companies."

Comments on the 3Q22 financial performance

In 3Q22, the net revenue was R$559.0 million, an increase of 48.7% compared to 3Q21, or a 51.3% net revenue growth at constant currency. The acquisitions of Somo, Box 1824, and Transpire concluded in 2022 contributed to 14 percentage points of revenue growth in the quarter compared to 3Q21.

We added 20 new clients to our portfolio in 3Q22 (with annual revenue above R$1.0 million in the last twelve months), increasing our client base from 127 in 2Q22 to 147 in 3Q22. We maintained a solid year-over-year growth across all regions and all industry verticals we operate.

The cost of services provided in 3Q22 reached R$363.6 million, an increase of 47.3% compared to 3Q21, and the gross profit was R$195.4 million. Excluding costs with depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation, the adjusted gross profit in 3Q22 was R$206.5 million, 47.9% higher than in 3Q21. The adjusted gross profit margin was 36.9%, a slight decrease compared to 37.1% in 3Q21, mainly due to lower margins from recently acquired companies.

In 3Q22, selling, general and administrative (SG&A), and other operating expenses were R$130.8 million, an increase of 45.3% compared to 3Q21, mainly due to (i) acquisition-related expenses, including bonus retention, consulting expenses, and amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies; and (ii) the strengthening of our back-office teams in connection with our IPO.

In 3Q22, the Adjusted EBITDA was R$107.4 million, an increase of 34.1% compared to 3Q21. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.2% in the quarter, a reduction of 2.1 percentage points compared to 3Q21, mainly due to the increase in SG&A expenses. Sequentially, the Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 19.2% in 3Q22 from 19.1% in 2Q22 and 17.5% in 1Q22, as a result of gradual price readjustments on our contracts, a seasonal effect.

In 3Q22, net financial expenses were R$7.4 million, a decrease of 66.8% compared to 3Q21, as a result of positive foreign exchange variations in 3Q22, partially compensated by higher interest rates on loans.

In 3Q22, depreciation and amortization expenses totaled R$23.6 million, an increase of 67.3% or R$9.5 million compared to 3Q21, due to the amortization of R$10.3 million from intangible assets from acquired companies.

In 3Q22, income tax expense was R$16.5 million, a reduction of 12.3% compared to 3Q21. In the 9M22, income tax expense was R$49.8 million, a reduction of 13.3% year over year, while the income tax paid (cash effect) was R$33.5 million in the period, equivalent to a cash tax rate of 23%.

In 3Q22, the net profit was R$40.6 million, compared to a net loss of R$2.2 million in 3Q21. Adjusted net profit was R$69.5 million, 156.7% higher than 3Q21, equivalent to an adjusted net profit margin of 12.4%. The increase in the adjusted net profit margin was mainly due to a reduction in financial expenses, income tax expenses, and depreciation of property, plant, and equipment.

Business Outlook

We expect our net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 to be at least R$605 million compared to a net revenue of R$457 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 41% growth at constant currency or a 32% growth on a reported basis, which includes a negative foreign currency translation impact of approximately nine percentage points.

For the full year of 2022, we are increasing our outlook and expect a net revenue growth at constant currency of at least 58% year-over-year and net revenue growth on a reported basis of at least 51%, which includes a negative foreign currency translation impact of approximately seven percentage points.

In addition, we estimate our adjusted EBITDA margin to be at least 19% for the full year of 2022, assuming an average exchange rate of 5.10 Brazilian Reais to the U.S. dollar for the full year.

These expectations are forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. See "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Conference Call Information

Cesar Gon, Bruno Guicardi, Stanley Rodrigues, and Eduardo Galvão will host a video conference call to discuss the 3Q22 and 9M22 financial and operating results on November 17 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. BRT. The earnings call can be accessed at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.ciandt.com or at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeVVSmOaVAg.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience, and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,800 professionals.

Basis of accounting and functional currency

CI&T maintains its books and records in Brazilian reais, the presentation currency for its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and the functional currency of our operations in Brazil. CI&T prepares its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB, and International Financial Reporting Standard No 34—Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34").

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We regularly monitor certain financial and operating metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These non-IFRS financial measures include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Net Profit Margin, Net Revenue at Constant Currency, and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency, and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with IFRS, but not as substitutes for IFRS results. In addition, our calculation of these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from those used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. These non-IFRS financial measures are provided as additional information to enhance investors' overall understanding of our operations' historical and current financial performance.

CI&T is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to reasonably predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include, but are not limited to, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments, and other items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

We calculate Net Revenue at Constant Currency and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency by translating Net revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into Brazilian reais using the comparable foreign currency exchange average rates from the prior period to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Reported Net Revenue in 2021 considers the FX rate at the end of each month, while Net Revenue at Constant Currency considers the average FX rate for the period.

In calculating Adjusted Gross Profit, we exclude cost components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were: (i) depreciation and amortization related to costs of services provided; and (ii) stock-based compensation expenses.

In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments were: (i) stock-based compensation expenses; (ii) consulting expenses related to the initial public offering and corporate reorganization; (iii) government grants related to tax reimbursement in the Chinese subsidiary; (iv) non-cash expenses related to the write-off due to inventory of property, plant, and equipment, tax write-off, and the impairment related to the discontinuation of certain investments made by Dextra on intangible assets related to digital platforms; and (v) acquisition-related expenses, including fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention bonuses.

In calculating Adjusted Net Profit, we exclude cost components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were: (i) consulting expenses related to the initial public offering and corporate reorganization, (ii) non-cash expenses related to the write-off due to the inventory of property, plant, and equipment, tax write-off, and the impairment related to the discontinuation of certain investments made by Dextra on intangible assets related to digital platforms; and (iii) acquisition-related expenses, including amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, fair value adjustment on account payables for business combination, consulting expenses and retention bonuses.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: the statements under "Business outlook," including expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients; and any other statements of expectation or belief. The words "believe," "will," "may," "may have," "would," "estimate," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine and economic sanctions imposed by Western economies over Russia on our business and industry; the effects of competition on our business; uncertainty regarding the demand for and market utilization of our services; the ability to maintain or acquire new client relationships; general business and economic conditions; our ability to successfully integrate Dextra, Somo, Box 1824, Transpire and Ntersol; and our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and strategic plans. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" section of CI&T's annual report on Form 20-F. Additional information will be made available in our annual reports on Form 20-F, and other filings and reports that CI&T may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, CI&T assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) Quarter ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Revenue 559,018 375,970 1,575,905 987,586 Costs of services provided (363,617 ) (246,846 ) (1,034,111 ) (640,986 ) Gross Profit 195,401 129,124 541,794 346,600 Selling expenses (43,337 ) (24,122 ) (118,428 ) (61,902 ) General and administrative expenses (84,804 ) (38,966 ) (228,115 ) (93,056 ) Research and technological innovation expenses - - - (4 ) Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets 325 (1,662 ) (385 ) (2,030 ) Other income (expenses) net (3,008 ) (25,309 ) (7,492 ) (23,862 ) Operating profit before financial income and tax 64,577 39,065 187,374 165,746 Finance income 32,750 17,591 155,638 43,421 Finance cost (40,182 ) (40,007 ) (197,315 ) (69,523 ) Net finance costs (7,432 ) (22,416 ) (41,677 ) (26,102 ) Profit before Income tax 57,145 16,649 145,697 139,644 Income tax expense Current (22,273 ) (28,809 ) (44,796 ) (63,367 ) Deferred 5,736 9,952 (5,071 ) 5,852 Net profit for the period 40,608 (2,208 ) 95,830 82,129 Earnings per share Earnings per share - basic (in R$) 0.30 (0.02 ) 0.72 0.68 Earnings per share - diluted (in R$) 0.30 (0.02 ) 0.72 0.67 Weighted average number of basic shares held by shareholders 133,332,778 119,960,451 133,006,973 119,960,422 Weighted average number of diluted shares held by shareholder 133,332,778 119,960,451 133,006,973 122,895,435

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) Assets September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Liabilities and equity September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents 151,850 135,727 Suppliers and other payables 26,512 33,566 Financial Investments 181,857 798,786 Loans and borrowings 252,629 164,403 Trade receivables 462,793 340,519 Lease liabilities 29,199 21,214 Contract assets 229,165 134,388 Salaries and welfare charges 256,028 234,173 Recoverable taxes 6,667 7,785 Accounts payable for business combination 63,947 48,923 Tax assets 1,089 2,810 Loss adjustments on hedge accounting 50,315 - Gain adjustments on hedge accounting 13,028 - Derivatives 6,095 535 Derivatives 11,775 896 Tax liabilities 3,379 13,345 Other assets 33,173 29,994 Other taxes payable 14,173 5,423 Total current assets 1,091,397 1,450,905 Contract liability 11,760 13,722 Other liabilities 34,133 13,669 Recoverable taxes 3,591 3,046 Total current liabilities 748,170 548,973 Deferred tax assets 34,285 31,989 Judicial deposits 9,468 3,079 Loans and borrowings 453,729 624,306 Restricted cash - Escrow account and indemnity asset 32,877 - Lease liabilities 50,722 60,674 Other assets 3,925 2,974 Provisions 14,587 633 Property, plant and equipment 60,376 57,721 Accounts payable for business combination 55,279 36,803 Intangible assets and goodwill 1,123,626 738,803 Other liabilities 2,020 1,660 Right-of-use assets 70,366 73,827 Total non-current liabilities 576,337 724,076 Total non-current assets 1,338,514 911,439 Equity Share capital 37 36 Share premium 946,173 915,947 Capital reserves 26,045 10,105 Profit reserves 221,787 125,957 Other comprehensive income (88,638 ) 37,250 Total equity 1,105,404 1,089,295 Total assets 2,429,911 2,362,344 Total equity and liabilities 2,429,911 2,362,344

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flow (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net profit for the period 95,830 82,129 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 67,154 30,102 Loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 2,137 338 Interest, monetary variation and exchange rate changes 29,562 25,998 Exchange rate changes and monetary adjustments on accounts payable for business combinations (7,601 ) - Exchange variation on escrow account related to Somo acquisition 3,798 - Interest on lease 6,306 4,409 Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments (5,709 ) 3,898 Income tax expenses 49,867 57,515 Impairment losses on trade receivables 203 1,112 Impairment losses on contract assets 182 918 Provision for labor and tax risks 386 346 Impairment of intangible assets - 21,818 Share-based plan 1,894 694 Income on financial investments (1,628 ) - Fair value adjustment - accounts payable for business combination 5,243 - Price adjustment - accounts payable for business combination 1,997 - Others (1,824 ) 52 Variation in operating assets and liabilities Trade receivables (107,311 ) (87,669 ) Contract assets (85,091 ) (67,530 ) Recoverable taxes (2,297 ) (13,260 ) Tax assets 930 (2 ) Judicial deposits (6,389 ) 7 Suppliers and other payables (34,281 ) 4,075 Salaries and welfare charges 7,448 43,788 Tax liabilities 1,568 (3,797 ) Other taxes payable 4,509 1,448 Contract liabilities (4,893 ) (9,036 ) Payment of share-based indemnity - (628 ) Other receivables and payables, net 6,714 (6,538 ) Cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities 28,704 90,187 Income tax paid (33,467 ) (44,468 ) Interest paid on loans and borrowings (51,152 ) (2,296 ) Interest paid on lease (4,796 ) (3,972 ) Net cash used in operating activities (60,711 ) 39,451 Cash flows from investment activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (20,163 ) (22,112 ) Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Dextra - (641,784 ) Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Somo (247,764 ) - Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Box 1824 (19,040 ) - Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Transpire (54,995 ) - Escrow deposit (acquisition of Somo) (23,061 ) - Hedge accounting realization 20,981 - Redemption of financial investments 582,367 - Payment of investment obligations - Dextra (62,338 ) - Net cash from / used in investment activities 175,987 (663,896 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Share-based plan contributions - 989 Dividends paid - (71,039 ) Exercised stock options 10,339 - Interest on equity, paid - (713 ) Payment of lease liabilities (19,828 ) (12,407 ) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 186,239 740,596 Settlement of derivatives 390 - Payment of loans and borrowings (279,940 ) (71,702 ) Net cash from financing activities (102,800 ) 585,724 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 12,476 (38,721 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1st 135,727 162,827 Exchange variation effect on cash and cash equivalents 3,647 (2,937 ) Cash reduction due to spin-off effect - (7,752 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of September 151,850 113,417

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to comparable IFRS financial measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of revenue growth as reported on a IFRS basis to revenue growth on a constant currency basis: Net Revenue (in BRL thousand) 3Q22 3Q21 Var.

3Q22 x 3Q21 9M22 9M21 Var.

9M22 x 9M21 Net Revenue 559,018 375,970 48.7% 1,575,905 987,586 59.6% Net Revenue at Constant Currency 568,759 375,812 51.3% 1,634,761 987,953 65.5%

Revenue Breakdown Net Revenue by industry (in BRL thousand) 3Q22 3Q21 Var.

3Q22 x 3Q21 9M22 9M21 Var.

9M22 x 9M21 Financial Services 161,185 134,984 19.4% 476,250 345,073 38.0% Food and Beverages 114,835 78,258 46.7% 316,891 250,426 26.5% Technology, Media and Telecom 77,710 45,515 70.7% 215,153 108,006 99.2% Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics 74,847 51,503 45.3% 208,837 139,107 50.1% Retail and Manufacturing 32,753 20,930 56.5% 99,807 55,140 81.0% Education and Services 18,855 16,458 14.6% 55,508 40,096 38.4% Logistic and Transportation 20,229 10,713 88.8% 54,861 20,868 162.9% Others 58,604 17,609 232.8% 148,598 28,870 414.7% Total 559,018 375,970 48.7% 1,575,905 987,586 59.6%

Net Revenue by geography (in BRL thousand) 3Q22 3Q21 Var.

3Q22 x 3Q21 9M22 9M21 Var.

9M22 x 9M21 NAE (North America and Europe) 289,758 170,883 69.6% 798,751 487,811 63.7% North America 232,697 165,015 41.0% 655,941 470,563 39.4% Europe 57,061 5,868 872.4% 142,810 17,248 728.0% LATAM (Latin America) 247,200 192,200 28.6% 724,480 465,900 55.5% APJ (Asia, Pacific and Japan) 22,060 12,887 71.2% 52,674 33,875 55.5%

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from IFRS to non-IFRS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Gross Profit (in BRL thousand) 3Q22 3Q21 Var.

3Q22 x 3Q21 9M22 9M21 Var.

9M22 x 9M21 Net Revenue 559,018 375,970 48.7% 1,575,905 987,586 59.6% Cost of Services (363,617 ) (246,846 ) 47.3% (1,034,111 ) (640,986 ) 61.3% Gross Profit 195,401 129,124 51.3% 541,794 346,600 56.3% Adjustments Depreciation and amortization (cost of services provided) 10,688 10,345 3.3% 30,302 23,121 31.1% Stock-based compensation 369 116 219.0% 1,190 348 241.7% Adjusted Gross Profit 206,458 139,584 47.9% 573,285 370,069 54.9% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 36.9% 37.1% -0.2p.p 36.4% 37.5% -1.1p.p

SG&A and other expenses (in BRL thousand) 3Q22 3Q21 Var.

3Q22 x 3Q21 9M22 9M21 Var.

9M22 x 9M21 Selling (43,337 ) (24,122 ) 79.7% (118,428 ) (61,902 ) 91.3% General and administrative (84,804 ) (38,966 ) 117.6% (228,115 ) (93,056 ) 145.1% SG&A expenses (128,141 ) (63,088 ) 103.1% (346,543 ) (154,958 ) 123.6% Other income (expenses) net (1) (3,008 ) (25,309 ) -88.1% (7,492 ) (23,866 ) -68.6% Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets 325 (1,662 ) - (385 ) (2,030 ) -81.0% SG&A and other operating expenses (130,824 ) (90,059 ) 45.3% (354,420 ) (180,854 ) 96.0%

(1) Include research and technological innovation expenses

Adjusted EBITDA (in BRL thousand) 3Q22 3Q21 Var.

3Q22 x 3Q21 9M22 9M21 Var.

9M22 x 9M21 Net profit for the period 40,608 (2,208 ) - 95,830 82,129 16.7% Adjustments Net financial cost 7,432 22,416 -66.8% 41,677 26,102 59.7% Income tax expense 16,537 18,857 -12.3% 49,867 57,515 -13.3% Depreciation and amortization 23,558 14,083 67.3% 67,154 30,102 123.1% Stock-based compensation 761 193 294.6% 1,894 693 173.5% Consulting expenses (1) - 3,080 -100.0% - 3,080 -100.0% Government grants (204 ) (4 ) n.m (378 ) (1,418 ) -73.4% Write-off and Impairment (2) 2,156 21,818 -90.1% 3,703 21,818 -83.0% Acquisition-related expenses (3) 16,497 1,815 809.0% 34,051 2,277 n.m Adjusted EBITDA 107,343 80,049 34.1% 293,799 222,297 32.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.2% 21.3% -2.1p.p 18.6% 22.5% -3.9p.p

(1) IPO-related expenses, including consulting and corporate reorganization expenses. (2) Non-cash expenses related to the write-off due to the inventory of property, plant, and equipment in the amount of (R$1,548) in 9M21, tax write-off of (R$2,156) in 3Q22, and impairment of intangible assets of Dextra, acquired in August 2021 in the amount of (R$21,818) in 3Q21. (3) Include fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention bonuses.

Net Profit (in BRL thousand) 3Q22 3Q21 Var.

3Q22 x 3Q21 9M22 9M21 Var.

9M22 x 9M21 Net profit for the period 40,608 (2,208 ) - 95,830 82,129 16.7% Adjustments Consulting expenses - 3,080 -100.0% - 3,080 -100.0% Write-off and Impairment (1) 2,156 21,818 -90.1% 3,703 21,818 -83.0% Acquisition-related expenses (2) 26,743 4,389 509.3% 63,321 4,852 n.m Adjusted Net Profit (3) 69,507 27,079 156.7% 162,854 111,878 45.6% Adjusted Net Profit Margin 12.4% 7.2% 5.2p.p 10.3% 11.3% -1p.p

(1) Non-cash expenses related to the write-off due to the inventory of property, plant, and equipment in the amount of (R$1,548) in the 9M21, tax write-off of (R$2,156) in the 3Q22 and 9M22, and impairment of intangible assets of Dextra, acquired in August 2021 in the amount of (R$21,818) in the 3Q21 and 9M211. (2) Include amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, fair value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention bonuses. (3) Adjustments' amounts are gross of tax. Tax effects on non-IFRS adjustments totaled (R$1,943) in 3Q22, (R$1,413) in 3Q21, (R$2,605) in 9M22, and (R$1,570) in 9M21.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Eduardo Galvão

investors@ciandt.com

Media Relations Contact:

Zella Panossian

ciandt@illumepr.com