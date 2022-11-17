

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $108 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $5.23 billion from $5.44 billion last year.



Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $108 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.19 -Revenue (Q3): $5.23 Bln vs. $5.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.07 - $4.27



