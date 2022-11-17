Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

ARR of $232 million, up 35% year-over-year



Third Quarter revenue of $71.7 million, Increase 9% year-over-year

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence ("DI") solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022.

"We are pleased to report a solid third quarter, delivering strong ARR growth as we continue to execute on our full-year targets set forth last quarter. The demand we are seeing in the market demonstrates that our innovative solutions are highly relevant as public safety organizations and private enterprises recognize the need to modernize their investigative workflow in the face of the ever-growing digital sophistication of crimes and evidence. We are particularly proud of our best-in-class retention rates which prove that our go to market strategy is bearing fruit," said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite's CEO. "We have made progress on the initiatives we outlined last quarter, and we remain excited about the opportunity in front of us as we pursue our mission to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $71.7 million, up 9% year-over-year, of which subscription revenue was $55.6 million, up 8% year-over-year





Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $232 million, up 35% year-over-year





Recurring revenue dollar-based net retention rate of 129%





GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $57.1 million and 79.7%, respectively





GAAP net income of $25.1 million; Non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million





GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.13; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.01





Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin of $5.1 million and 7.0%, respectively

Third Quarter and Recent Digital Intelligence Highlights

Closed 25 key deals, each valued at $500,000 or more.





Released the next generation of Cellebrite Guardian which provides critical features aiding law enforcement in handling digital evidence in an ethical way, including storing, managing, and sharing evidence, with unmatched instant review of digital evidence. Additional enhancements create increased flexibility for law enforcement and help them secure privacy to address key pain points in the investigative workflow, including physical duplication, transportation of evidence, and time-consuming evidence review.





Enhanced Collect & Review offerings by launching an automated and secure system that enables investigative analytics stakeholders to rapidly collect, review, and analyze data in an integrated workflow. By streamlining the transfer of data to the investigative team, customers shave hours off the workflow to bring evidence to prosecutors faster.





Announced Sandline Global as first private sector customer for Cellebrite Guardian. This multi-year investment is expected to enhance Sandline's in-house investigative and evidence management operations.





Won all categories for which the company was nominated at the 2022 Forensic Focus 4:cast awards, including DFIR Commercial Tool of the Year and the Investigator of the Year for the third year in a row, proving our continual leadership in digital forensics.

Supplemental financial information can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Financial Outlook

"We are proud to deliver ARR growth of 35% year-on-year during the third quarter reflecting a strong demand market for our Digital Intelligence solutions. However, given the strengthening of the USD to the European and other currencies we expect to finish FYE 2022 at the lower end of our guidance" said Dana Gerner, Chief Financial Officer of Cellebrite.

"We remain focused on efficiently investing in our innovations and solutions to deliver on our targets for the year we outlined last quarter," Gerner concluded.

Conference Call Information

Today, November 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Cellebrite will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter 2022. The call details are below:

Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Cellebrite believes that the use of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide a more meaningful comparison of its operational performance from period to period and offers investors and management greater visibility to the underlying performance of its business. Mainly:

Share-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;





Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition, and acquisition-related expenses are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;





To the extent that the above adjustments have an effect on tax (income) expense, such an effect is excluded in the non-GAAP adjustment to net income;





Tax (income) expense, depreciation and amortization expense vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to our underlying performance and make period-to-period comparisons more challenging; and





Financial instruments are remeasured according to GAAP and vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to the Company's current operations and affect financial income.

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolated from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. In addition, the amortization of intangible assets is expected recurring expense over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Furthermore, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies.

A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure is set forth in a table included at the end of this press release, which is also available on our website at https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Term-based license contracts and maintenance contracts for perpetual licenses are annualized by multiplying the revenue of the last month of the period by 12. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenue, deferred revenue or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Dollar-based net retention rate ("NRR") is calculated by dividing customer recurring revenue by base revenue. We define base revenue as recurring revenue we recognized from all customers with a valid license at the last quarter of the previous year period, during the four quarters ended one year prior to the date of measurement. We define our customer revenue as the recurring revenue we recognized during the four quarters ended on the date of measurement from the same customer base included in our measure of base revenue, including recurring revenue resulting from additional sales to those customers.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "will," "appear," "approximate," "foresee," "might," "possible," "potential," "believe," "could," "predict," "should," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "may," "plan," "outlook," "future" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include estimated financial information. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of Cellebrite's business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite's ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite's material dependence on the acceptance of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite's DI solutions; Cellebrite's failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; uncertainties regarding the impact of macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including COVID-19 and military actions involving Russia and Ukraine; intense competition in all of Cellebrite's markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite's solutions; political and reputational factors related to Cellebrite's business or operations; risks relating to estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth; Cellebrite's ability to properly manage its growth; risks associated with Cellebrite's credit facilities and liquidity; Cellebrite's reliance on third-party suppliers for certain components, products, or services; challenges associated with large transactions and long sales cycle; risks that Cellebrite's customers may fail to honor contractual or payment obligations; risks associated with a significant amount of Cellebrite's business coming from government customers around the world; risks related to Cellebrite's intellectual property; security vulnerabilities or defects, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures or disruptions; the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information; the complex and changing regulatory environments relating to Cellebrite's operations and solutions; the regulatory constraints to which we are subject; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite's shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite's significant international operations; risks associated with Cellebrite's failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite's existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite's current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Cellebrite's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022,as amended on April 14, 2022 and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Third Quarter 2022 Results Summary

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue 71,675 65,887 196,633 178,338 Gross profit 57,141 53,933 158,018 148,117 Gross margin 79.7 % 81.9 % 80.4 % 83.1 % Operating (loss) income (1,085 ) (3,092 ) (8,630 ) 9,516 Operating margin (1.5 )% (4.7 )% (4.4 )% 5.3 % Cash flow from operating activities (556 ) (8,047 ) (15,166 ) 6,260 Non-GAAP Financial Data: Operating income 3,412 13,468 5,110 35,117 Operating margin 4.8 % 20.4 % 2.6 % 19.7 % Adjusted EBITDA 5,053 15,025 9,792 39,030 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.0 % 22.8 % 5.0 % 21.9 %





Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,566 $ 145,973 Short-term deposits 18,561 35,592 Marketable securities 43,409 — Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,693 and $1,040 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 88,581 67,505 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,019 12,818 Contract acquisition costs 5,018 4,813 Inventories 9,350 6,511 Total current assets 262,504 273,212 Non-current assets Other non-current assets 1,825 1,958 Marketable securities 21,266 — Deferred tax assets, net 12,628 9,800 Property and equipment, net 17,634 16,756 Intangible assets, net 9,808 11,228 Goodwill 26,829 26,829 Total non-current assets 89,990 66,571 Total assets $ 352,494 $ 339,783 Liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency) Current Liabilities Trade payables $ 4,716 $ 9,546 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 49,424 54,044 Deferred revenues 135,642 122,983 Total current liabilities 189,782 186,573 Long-term liabilities Other long term liabilities 6,202 9,537 Deferred revenues 36,285 36,426 Restricted Sponsor Shares liability 16,151 44,712 Price Adjustment Shares liability 24,973 79,404 Warrant liability 19,640 56,478 Total long-term liabilities 103,251 226,557 Total liabilities $ 293,033 $ 413,130 Shareholders' equity (deficiency) Share capital * ) * ) Additional paid-in capital (131,845 ) (153,072 ) Treasury share, NIS 0.00001 par value; 41,776 ordinary shares (85 ) (85 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (774 ) 1,372 Retained earnings 192,165 78,438 Total shareholders' equity (deficiency) 59,461 (73,347 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency) $ 352,494 $ 339,783

*) Less than 1 USD





Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Subscription services $ 39,385 $ 30,046 $ 109,772 $ 88,890 Term-license 16,209 21,205 43,862 44,340 Total subscription 55,594 51,251 153,634 133,230 Perpetual license and other 7,407 6,657 17,707 24,782 Professional services 8,674 7,979 25,292 20,326 Total revenue 71,675 65,887 196,633 178,338 Cost of revenue: Subscription services 5,082 2,650 13,194 7,324 Term-license 7 651 375 1,546 Total subscription 5,089 3,301 13,569 8,870 Perpetual license and other 4,108 2,282 9,606 5,158 Professional services 5,337 6,371 15,440 16,193 Total cost of revenue 14,534 11,954 38,615 30,221 Gross profit $ 57,141 $ 53,933 $ 158,018 $ 148,117 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,635 16,427 60,886 46,708 Sales and marketing 25,567 20,123 73,718 55,150 General and administrative 11,024 20,475 32,044 36,743 Total operating expenses $ 58,226 $ 57,025 $ 166,648 $ 138,601 Operating (loss) income $ (1,085 ) $ (3,092 ) $ (8,630 ) $ 9,516 Financial income, net 25,422 17,812 120,288 18,674 Income before tax 24,337 14,720 111,658 28,190 Tax (income) expense (755 ) 6,581 (2,069 ) 8,665 Net income $ 25,092 $ 8,139 $ 113,727 $ 19,525 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.06 $ 0.60 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ 0.56 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 183,275,256 144,845,163 181,931,507 131,086,877 Diluted 193,188,295 163,348,212 194,967,665 148,164,411 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized income (loss) on hedging transactions 760 (174 ) (2,147 ) (1,440 ) Unrealized loss on Marketable securities (260 ) — (546 ) — Currency translation adjustments (265 ) (15 ) 547 40 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 235 (189 ) (2,146 ) (1,400 ) Total other comprehensive income $ 25,327 $ 7,950 $ 111,581 $ 18,125





Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 25,092 $ 8,139 $ 113,727 $ 19,525 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share based compensation and RSU's 3,458 1,417 9,921 4,819 Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest on marketable securities (109 ) — (147 ) — Depreciation and amortization 2,305 2,097 6,674 5,277 Interest income from short term deposits (167 ) — (366 ) — Deferred income taxes (489 ) (1,338 ) (2,331 ) (1,907 ) Remeasurement of warrant liability (5,817 ) 3,539 (36,838 ) 3,539 Remeasurement of Restricted Sponsor Shares (6,449 ) (6,454 ) (28,561 ) (6,454 ) Remeasurement of Price Adjustment Shares liabilities (12,825 ) (14,337 ) (54,431 ) (14,337 ) Increase in trade receivables (23,377 ) (24,357 ) (24,127 ) (10,648 ) Increase in deferred revenue 18,071 15,344 20,013 12,652 Decrease in other non-current assets — 4,693 133 385 Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,191 ) (5,687 ) (1,261 ) (10,845 ) (Increase) Decrease in inventories (1,247 ) 36 (2,868 ) (87 ) Increase (Decrease) in trade payables 1,197 1,494 (4,576 ) 1,200 Increase (Decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,370 7,249 (6,793 ) 2,679 (Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (378 ) 118 (3,335 ) 462 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (556 ) (8,047 ) (15,166 ) 6,260 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,630 ) (1,479 ) (5,506 ) (4,333 ) Purchase of Intangible assets (400 ) — (400 ) — Investment in marketable securities (19,426 ) — (80,111 ) — Proceed from marketable securities 9,660 — 14,832 — Assets acquisition — — — (3,000 ) Investment in short term deposits — — (25,000 ) (21,000 ) Redemption of short term deposits — 18,047 42,397 68,127 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (11,796 ) 16,568 (53,788 ) 39,794 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of dividend — (100,000 ) — (100,000 ) Exercise of options to shares 6,618 1,174 11,301 1,361 Exercise of public warrants — — 5 — Proceeds from Employee Share Purchase Plan 680 — 680 — Proceeds from Recapitalization transaction, net — 29,298 — 29,298 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,298 (69,528 ) 11,986 (69,341 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,054 ) (61,007 ) (56,968 ) (23,287 ) Net effect of Currency Translation on cash and cash equivalents (2,065 ) (500 ) (4,439 ) (673 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 91,685 171,393 145,973 133,846 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 84,566 $ 109,886 $ 84,566 $ 109,886 Supplemental cash flow information: Income taxes paid 1,437 738 5,326 6,399 Non-cash activities Purchase of property and equipment 79 119 142 65 Purchase of Intangible assets 171 — 171 —





Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating (loss) income $ (1,085 ) $ (3,092 ) $ (8,630 ) $ 9,516 Issuance expenses — 11,834 — 11,834 Dividend participation compensation — 966 — 966 Share based compensation 3,458 1,417 9,921 4,819 Amortization of intangible assets 664 541 1,992 1,364 Acquisition related costs 375 1,802 1,827 6,618 Non-GAAP operating income $ 3,412 $ 13,468 $ 5,110 $ 35,117





For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Net income $ 25,092 $ 8,139 $ 113,727 $ 19,525 One time tax (income) expense (543 ) 7,067 (2,368 ) 7,067 Issuance expenses — 11,834 — 11,834 Dividend participation compensation — 966 — 966 Share based compensation 3,458 1,417 9,921 4,819 Amortization of intangible assets 664 541 1,992 1,364 Acquisition related costs 375 1,802 1,827 6,618 Tax expense (income) (981 ) (1,210 ) (900 ) (2,168 ) Finance income from financial derivatives (25,091 ) (17,252 ) (119,830 ) (17,252 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 2,974 $ 13,304 $ 4,369 $ 32,773 Non-GAAP Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.22 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 183,275,256 144,845,163 181,931,507 131,086,877 Diluted 193,188,295 163,348,212 194,967,665 148,164,411



