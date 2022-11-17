Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Lewis Eisen, a leading expert on helping companies draft policies that use respectful language, has announced the addition of a new component to his 'Perfect Policies' approach. With the addition of this new component, the focus is on identifying the policy culture that companies want to adopt and tailoring the policies and the words used in them accordingly.

It is important for companies to learn to recognize hidden, unintended, or negative messages in their rules and replace them with language that conveys the same message in a positive manner.

According to Lewis, the new component involves analysis of the gap between the organization's current culture and where it would like to be. The perfect policies approach supports a move in the organization's management approach from a command-and-control culture towards a culture of empowerment.

With the addition of the new component, the process starts by analyzing the interplay between corporate culture and policy, and in defining the kind of policy culture the firm wants to foster.

Commenting on the addition of this new component to the 'Perfect Policies' approach, Lewis Eisen, policy drafting expert, said, "The addition of this new component leads organizations to take a long hard look at the mirror and asking themselves where they are currently in terms of culture and where they want to be. These might be questions that they have never asked themselves before. But it is when you dig deep like this that you are able to come up with a policy culture that truly reflects the organization's values and aspirations."

About Lewis Eisen

Lewis Eisen is the leading professional expert in the use of respectful language in policy drafting, helping drive a greater level of engagement and compliance. He does this through workshops, public speaking, business consultancy services and through his best-selling book 'How to Write Rules That People Want to Follow: A Guide to Drafting Respectful Policies and Directives.'

Media Contact:

Name: Lewis Eisen

Email address: policies@pfx.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144607