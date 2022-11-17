Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
WKN: A2ACKK ISIN: NL0011585146 Ticker-Symbol: 2FE 
Xetra
17.11.22
15:17 Uhr
205,40 Euro
-0,20
-0,10 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
PR Newswire
17.11.2022 | 14:04
HCLSoftware Enters Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLSoftware, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, today announced a multi-year partnership with legendary Formula One team, Scuderia Ferrari. The deal with Ferrari S.p.A. sees HCLSoftware become a strategic partner to the historic racing team, with a focus on supplying high-performance, precision technology. The HCLSoftware logo will make its debut on Scuderia Ferrari's F1-75 single-seater, driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at Formula One's season finale at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.