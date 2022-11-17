Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.: Tissue Diagnostics Market to Reach $8.52 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product Type (Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, Instruments [Slide Stainer, Scanner]), Technique (Digital Pathology, IHC, ISH, H&E Staining), Cancer Type (Breast, NSCLC, Colorectal, Prostate), and End User - Global Forecast to 2029,' published by Meticulous Research, the tissue diagnostics market is projected to reach $8.52 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029.





Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4971

According to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide. In 2020, cancer accounted for 10 million deaths globally. Nearly 70% of cancer deaths occur in low and middle-income countries. (Source: WHO). The burden of cancer is growing globally, exerting tremendous economic strain on countries. Early detection is important in reducing mortality, improving the chances of survival, and saving on treatment costs.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that globally, 1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women die from the disease. Factors such as geriatric populations and socio-economic risks are driving this increase. Moreover, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer globally. Thus, the demand for tissue diagnostics is experiencing a surge due to the rising prevalence of cancer globally and the growing number of clinical trials for oncology drugs. For this, one of the recent developments includes the advent of digital pathology and the availability of tissue-based companion diagnostics.

The global tissue diagnostics market is segmented by Product Type (Consumables [Kits & Reagents, Antibodies], Instruments [Slide Staining Systems, Tissue Microarrays, Slide Scanners, Tissue Processors, Other Instruments {Embedding Systems, PCR, NGS]); Technique (Immunohistochemistry, In-situ Hybridization, Digital Pathology, H&E and Special Staining, Molecular Diagnostics, Other Techniques); Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lymphoma, Other Applications); End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Contract Research Organizations). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4971

Based on product type, in 2022, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to recurring needs for consumables in tissue diagnostics and associated research, technological advances in developing novel consumables, and the launches of kits and reagents for tissue diagnostics.

Based on application, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal and gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, lymphoma, and other applications. In 2022, the breast cancer segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The high prevalence of breast cancer, several research and screening programs, and research funding for cancer research contribute to the large market share of this segment.

Based on end user, in 2022, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The adoption of tissue-based testing techniques over conventional techniques in hospitals & diagnostic laboratories is a key factor contributing to the large market share of this segment. Additionally, physicians now prefer tissue-based techniques to meet timelines and identify a specific type of disease.

Quick Buy - Tissue Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/27604669

Based on geography, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the tissue diagnostics market. The large market share of this regional market is attributed to the increase in cancer incidences and the chronic lifestyle. The region has easy accessibility to advanced technologies and a number of cancer research and prevention projects. For instance, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has established The Cancer Prevention and Control Research Network flagship program for cancer prevention in the U.S.

However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the growing cancer prevalence, improving healthcare services, rising healthcare spending, and early cancer screening in Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Abcam plc (U.K.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Genex Laboratories (U.S.), Bio SB, INC (U.S.), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), and HOLOGIC, INC. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/tissue-diagnostics-market-4971

Scope of the Report:

Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Product Type

Consumables

Kits & Reagents



Antibodies

Instruments

Slide Staining Systems



Slide Scanners



Tissue Processors



Tissue Microarrays



Other Instruments

Note: Other instruments majorly include embedding systems, PCR, and NGS

Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Technique

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In-situ Hybridization (ISH)

Digital Pathology

H&E and Special Staining

Molecular Diagnostics

Other Techniques

Note: Other techniques majorly include flow cytometry, image cytometry, electron microscopy, and ELISA

Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Application

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lymphoma

Other Applications

Note: Other applications majorly include cervical cancer, skin cancer, and lip & oral cavity cancer

Tissue Diagnostics Market, by End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4971

Related Reports:

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market by Type (Primary, Secondary), Clonality (Monoclonal, Polyclonal), Technique (WB, Rapid Test, IHC, IP), Conjugate, and Application (Dengue, Malaria, Hepatitis, HIV, E. coli , Tuberculosis, Pneumonia, Cancer)- Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/diagnostic-specialty-antibodies-market-5241

In-vitro Diagnostics Market (IVD Market) by Product & Solution (Consumables, Systems, Software & Services), Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, PCR, Microbiology), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) - Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ivd-market-4858

Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product (Kits [OTC, Professional], Readers), Platform (Lateral Flow, Serological, PCR), Application (Blood Glucose, Infectious Diseases, Pregnancy, Drugs of Abuse), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/rapid-diagnostics-market-5240

Latin America In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service, Technology (Immunoassay, Point of Care, Molecular Diagnostics), Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology), Diagnostic Approach (Lab, OTC, PoC), Customer Type - Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/latin-america-in-vitro-diagnostics-IVD-market-5105

About Meticulous Research

Meticulous Research was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/296/tissue-diagnostics-market-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tissue-diagnostics-market-to-reach-8-52-billion-by-2029---market-size-share-forecasts--trends-analysis-report-with-covid-19-impact-by-meticulous-research-301681469.html