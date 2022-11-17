Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Hilo Mining Ltd. (TSXV: HILO) ("HILO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2022 Induced Polarization ("IP") survey at its 100% owned Champ precious metals project (the "Property"), located in the West Kootenays near Castlegar, British Columbia.

SJ Geophysics Ltd. of Delta, BC will undertake 3D IP surveying at the Dirty Jack showing, which consists of massive sulfide fractures and disseminated sulfides in calc-silicate altered rocks. Historic grab sample highlights at Dirty Jack include 5.157 g/t Au, and a 2017/2018 soil geochemistry survey identified parallel northwest trending soil anomalies, suggesting mineralization may continue along strike.

"We are excited to embark our first significant exploration program for the Champ gold project," commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of Hilo Mining. "There are a number of exciting high-grade prospects on the property and we look forward to being able to refine the targets further with the results from the IP survey early in the new year."

Champ is a precious metal project hosting two historic showings along with additional lesser explored showings and gold-in-soil anomalies located during the 2017 and 2018 exploration programs completed by Golden Independence Mining Corp. The Dirty Jack and Champs showings are described as follows:

The Dirty Jack showing consists of massive sulfide fractures and disseminated sulfides in calc-silicate altered rocks. Historic grab sample highlights include 5.157 g/t Au and a 2017/2018 soil geochemistry survey over the Dirty Jack showing showed parallel northwest trending soil anomalies, suggesting mineralization may continue along strike;

The Champ showing is a zone of quartz veining and stock working associated with a granitic to more mafic intrusive rocks. Historic grab sample highlights include 3.353 g/t Au. 2017/2018 soil geochemistry over the Champ showing located several spot gold anomalies;

Additional showings were located during the 2017 and 2018 programs, with one zone returned a highlight grab sample of 0.653 g/t Au and 24.3 g/t Ag.

The IP survey was recommended in the Champ Property NI 43-101 Technical Report dated March 2021 which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The Company cautions investors grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the property.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a Director of HILO.

About Hilo Mining Ltd.

Hilo Mining Ltd. is a junior mining company currently focussed on the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. In addition, the Company is currently reviewing additional opportunities to increase shareholder value.

