NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace Launches Astronaut Training in Collaboration with UArizona

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Uplift Aerospace (NRP Stone) (OTC PINK:NRPI) is honored to announce that the second phase of the Space+5 commercial astronaut training will commence this weekend at the Center for Human Space Exploration (CHaSE) at the University of Arizona's Biosphere 2.

Uplift Aerospace's first commercial astronaut class, called the Space+5, will be training alongside three ambassadors from AstroAccess and the A.I. humanoid robot, Bina48, from Terasem Movement Foundation from November 17-20, 2022. The mission for this historic training program is to increase access, diversity, and inclusion in human space exploration.

The curriculum during training at the University of Arizona will focus on collaborating with AstroAccess to develop ongoing programs and resources for future astronauts with disabilities, as well as working with Terasem to investigate the applications of machine intelligence to assist human-crewed space missions. The training program will be taught by Space+5 astronaut candidate and founding Director of CHaSE, Trent Tresch, Space+5 astronaut ambassador and mentor, Dr. Sian Proctor, and executive director of the University of Arizona's APEX aerospace medicine fellowship, Dr. Mira Milas.

The ambassadors that will be joining the Space+5 astronaut training at CHaSE are Sheila Xu, Eric Shear, and Mary Kate Cooper. Sheila Xu is currently pursuing dual MPP and MBA degrees at Harvard University and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She is the first Deaf Asian female pilot and has interned at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Eric Shear is a graduate student at the University of Florida, where he is studying chemical engineering with the goal of working in the space industry on life support and in-situ resource utilization. Eric flew as part of the Deaf Crew on MAA1. Mary Cooper is a student pursuing a Masters of Science in Aeronautical & Astronautical Engineering at Stanford University, where she recently graduated with an undergraduate degree in Aerospace Engineering & Computer Science. Mary is a champion athlete and a below-the-knee amputee. Mary worked at SpaceX on the astronaut training team to help prepare Polaris Dawn, NASA Crew-5 and Crew-6 for spaceflight. Mary also flew as part of the Mobility Crew on MAA1.

The astronaut training will also be used to assess the technical readiness of humanoid robot Bina48 for an upcoming spaceflight. Bina48 will join the Space+5 and AstroAccess during spacesuit and spacecraft egress training at the University of Arizona to inform the future of integrating A.I. robots into human-crewed space missions.

The Space+5 is a five person astronaut class within Uplift Aerospace's new community-led space program, called Space+, focused on using blockchain technology to advance access to space. The aim of the space program is to pioneer culture in space through historic activations and research focused on key mission pillars: Art, Science, and Philanthropy. The Space+5 includes Ruben Salinas who has been contracted by Uplift Aerospace for an upcoming suborbital space flight, along with Sydney Hamilton, Mike Mongo, Trent Tresch, and Joan Melendez-Misner. The full Space+5 class is training with Bina48 and AstroAccess to support the mission and will also fly to space if additional opportunities arise.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

For more information, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors .

MEDIA CONTACT: press@upliftaerospace.com

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: NRP Stone, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/726449/Uplift-Aerospace-Launches-Astronaut-Training-in-Collaboration-with-UArizona