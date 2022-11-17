NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List (275/22)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided that as of January 2, 2023, the following amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List will take effect: Market Access fees -- Amendment in order for the Market Access fee to apply also to non-exchange members -- Amendment to the annual fees for NCMs, DCMs, and GCMs Transaction fees -- Amendments to transaction fees for members trading on Market Maker or Proprietary Accounts in derivatives on Swedish stock and Swedish index -- Amendments to certain volume discount fees applicable to end-client accounts in derivatives on Swedish stock and Swedish index -- Clarification that so called Affiliate accounts (AF) are not entitled to Market Maker fees For details, see attached draft Equity Derivatives Fee List with amendments outlined. For further information please contact your Nasdaq account manager. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Tomas Körberg Product Manager, Equity Derivatives tomas.korberg@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1102763