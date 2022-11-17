Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.11.2022 | 14:17
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List (275/22)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided that as of January 2, 2023, the
following amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List will take effect: 

Market Access fees

 -- Amendment in order for the Market Access fee to apply also to non-exchange
   members
 -- Amendment to the annual fees for NCMs, DCMs, and GCMs

Transaction fees

 -- Amendments to transaction fees for members trading on Market Maker or
   Proprietary Accounts in derivatives on Swedish stock and Swedish index
 -- Amendments to certain volume discount fees applicable to end-client
   accounts in derivatives on Swedish stock and Swedish index
 -- Clarification that so called Affiliate accounts (AF) are not entitled to
   Market Maker fees



For details, see attached draft Equity Derivatives Fee List with amendments
outlined. 

For further information please contact your Nasdaq account manager.



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets



Tomas Körberg

Product Manager, Equity Derivatives

tomas.korberg@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1102763
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.