

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Minneapolis-headquartered general merchandise retailer Target Corporation (TGT) on Thursday announced its Black Friday week sale to be held online and in stores between November 20 to 26.



The sale would continue on November 27 and 28 with a two-day Cyber event featuring deals exclusively on Target.com and the Target app. New deals would be debuting Thanksgiving Day through Saturday.



Guests can use Target's easy fulfillment options - including Drive Up Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt - to get their Black Friday purchases on the same day, with no requirement of a membership. The retailer would also be offering free shipping on orders of $35 or more or when using the Target RedCard.



The top deals in the sale which the retailer claimed to be the largest ever include up to 50% off electronics, toys and video games, kitchen appliances, new and trending gifts, everyday essentials and more.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TARGET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de