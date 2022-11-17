Nocera, Inc.'s October 2022 Sales Top $3 Million As Nocera's Eel Fish Enters Japanese Market

Nocera, Inc. Sold $2 million of eels to Taiwanese exporters to Japan and together with domestic sales revenue tops $3 million

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"),a fully integrated sustainable seafood company with a focus on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), announced today that the Company achieved sales of revenue over of $3 million for the month of October.

Prior to October 2022, Nocera's focus for its products was the Taiwanese domestic market. Nocera took the advantage of the recent depreciation of the Japanese Yen to sell eel to Taiwanese exporters at a better price point to enter the Japanese market.

Jeff Cheng, Nocera's CEO, commented, "We anticipate this breakthrough into Japanese Market through Taiwanese exporters of $3 million monthly revenue for October will continue through November and December of 2022. We expect this sales revenue to be reoccurring continue through 2023. We believe we are on target to achieve our 2022 gross revenue of $14-$15 million. The depreciation of Japanese Yen gives us significant advantage as we can provide the best seafood at the best price point against our other competitor."

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) is a fully integrated sustainable seafood company that provides land-based recirculation aquaculture systems (RAS) for both fresh and saltwater fish and invests in fish farms by building high-tech RASs. The Company's main business operation consists of the design, development, and production of large-scale RAS fish tank systems, (aquaculture) for fish farms along with expert consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture facilities and operators. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nocera.company

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to Nocera are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. Nocera is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

