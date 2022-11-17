Streamlined, Ultra-Rugged Smartphone Stands Up to Extreme Environments

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) plans to launch the Sonim XP10, the company's first ultra-rugged, 5G smartphone with major carriers in the coming weeks.





Sonim XP10



The XP10 is not the typical rugged phone. With a lighter sleeker protective outer shell, it fits comfortably in a pocket. The 5000mAh battery can stand up to multiple shifts without a charge, even longer for some workers. The battery is also removable and can be swapped out reducing downtime on the job. Sonim is a leader in audio quality and continues to improve on the audio experience with the XP10. Even in the noisiest work environments, hear and be heard louder and clearer than ever before through the 100dB+ speakers with Goodix echo and noise cancellation technology.

The XP10 is built to meet ultra-rugged standards including MIL-STD-810H and Non-Incendive Class I, II and III Div 2 ratings. It has been tested and can survive drops from six feet (two meters) directly onto concrete, be submerged in six feet (two meters) of water for 60 minutes, operate in all weather conditions from -4° F (-20° C) to 131° F (55° C), and much more. Sonim's 3-year comprehensive warranty covers more than traditional mobile warranties and lowers the total cost of ownership, especially compared to consumer devices.

The XP10 is a good fit for anyone who is tough on smartphones, works in unpredictable weather conditions, has a physical job or needs instant reliable communications with their team. The glove friendly screen keeps construction workers and linemen up to the task while working outdoors. With the onset of the pandemic, disinfecting phones in medical facilities has become standard practice. The XP10 can be sprayed, submerged and rigorously cleaned in soap and water or with harsh chemicals, like isopropyl alcohol or bleach, to ensure it is fully disinfected. For industrial workers who face unpredictable situations on the shop floor, the XP10 is pressure and puncture resistant. It can withstand one ton of metric pressure and the hardened outer shell can take up to 4J of impact energy.

"As a pioneer in rugged device design and manufacturing since 2007, Sonim is redefining what ultra-rugged means to the enterprise with the XP10," said Sonim CEO, Peter Liu. "Over the past three years, we have gathered customer input which resulted in streamlining the look and feel of the device while maintaining our ultra-rugged performance standards. Enterprise workers will also have a more intuitive and responsive experience thanks to the Android 12 operating system. The XP10 can stand up to daily punishment while keeping workers connected which is a requirement, not an option, for those who work in extreme conditions."

For more information coming soon, visit Sonim.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States- including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada- Bell, Rogers and Telus Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the expected timing of the availability of XP10 5G smartphones. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "future," "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: Sonim's ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim's common stock; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next generation products; anticipated sales levels of both new and legacy products; Sonim's reliance on its channel partners to generate a substantial majority of its revenues; the limited operating history in Sonim's markets; Sonim's ongoing restructuring and transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission investigation on Sonim's business, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any risk factors contained in subsequent quarterly and annual reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

