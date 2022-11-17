Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (CSE: GWS) (FSE: O3X) (OTCQB: GWSFF) ("Global" or the "Company") a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance focused in health and wellness announces the formation of a wholly owned pharma subsidiary focused on clinical trials.

"Real strategic capital market partnerships are essential to assist our clients in their progression to the next level with their organic growth. Forming a pharma subsidiary focused primarily on funding clinical trials is essential to our partners' successes," stated Meris Kott, CEO, Global Wellness Strategies Inc.

Global Wellness acquired Shanti Therapeutics in 2022 and all share issuances for the acquisition have been completed. iNGENü a subsidiary of Australian leader Cannvalate is engaged as the CRO (clinical research organization) by the Company to conduct clinical trials for Shanti Therapeutics. The protocol is a single center, randomized crossover study to investigate the efficacy of MDMA vs placebo in a model of experimental pain in healthy adults. Shanti has a targeted research pathway to clinical success, with strong proprietary protection under its already submitted patent providing a method for the treatment or prevention of pain. Canada-based PharmAla Biotech is to supply MDMA for the Shanti Therapeutics upcoming clinical trial and will disclose receipt of MDMA shortly as the Company readies for its import permit to Australia.

Global Wellness brands broadened their Canadian footprint with provincial partnerships and received a notice of acceptance recently for three new SKUs from the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) for GWS and Sunshine State Tea products. The SKU bundles will be available in adult dispensaries in early 2023 in Ontario. The Company will file patents for their formulations and are researching a Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the UK to begin cannabis trials on these products.

Corporate Update:

The Company has appointed Meris Kott as CEO of Shanti Therapeutics as the team readies for the first human clinical trials in Melbourne, Australia.

The Medical Advisory board at Global Wellness welcomes the team of BioMed360 Solutions Corp to the company in conjunction with the formation of the pharma subsidiary. Since 2019, BM360 has been focused on identifying cutting edge biotech and medical technology platform solutions within the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Most recently, BioMed360 is engaging with clinical stage biotechnology companies entering human clinical trials for various diseases including diabetes and forms of cancer.

