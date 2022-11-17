Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.11.2022 | 14:34
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wondershare's New Visual Trendbook Offers Creators an Easy Way to Keep Up with Latest Design Trends

Wondershare challenges creators to revamp their content using the vaporwave aesthetic featured in their new quarterly publication.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in the digital-creativity software industry, Wondershare is thrilled to announce the launch of their quarterly Visual Trendbook. Every three months, the Visual Trendbook will feature inspirational design trends that stand above the rest for their carefully selected color schemes, fonts, effects, and layouts. Wondershare's mission with this publication is to help creators revamp their content and keep up with the latest trends in the worlds of design, fashion, visual art, pop culture, filmmaking and social media.