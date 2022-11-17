PV Hardware (PVH), a solar tracker and mounting systems manufacturer, has opened a new factory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It is expected to produce 8 GW of trackers and solar structures per year, mainly for projects in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Australia.Spain's PVH says that its new factory for trackers and solar structures in Jeddah will help to expand domestic PV manufacturing in Saudi Arabia. "The factory updates the previous manufacturing facility we had in Jeddah and is expected to reach its peak capacity in the following weeks," a PVH spokesperson told pv magazine. PVH Chairman ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...