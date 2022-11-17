Inaugural event brings together leaders across the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries to facilitate collaboration, best-practice sharing and discussions on initiatives to address AMR

Alliance Healthcare, a part of global healthcare company AmerisourceBergen and a leading wholesaler of pharmaceutical products in Europe, and GIRP, the European Healthcare Distribution Association, convened policymakers and leaders across the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries today to discuss antimicrobial resistance (AMR), examine current response efforts and explore opportunities to collaborate on initiatives to combat the global public health issue.

The inaugural event featured remarks from members of the European Parliament, European Commission and organizations spearheading AMR response efforts, as well as panel discussions led by healthcare and pharmaceutical executives. Panelists and speakers covered a variety of topics, including how public policy can advance response efforts, strategies to increase awareness of AMR, actions healthcare providers are taking to combat resistance, and public-private partnerships to support the development of new antimicrobials. Professor Dame Sally Davies, UK Special Envoy on AMR and member of the UN Global Leaders Group on AMR, delivered a keynote address focused on mobilizing international efforts and driving a global response.

AMR, which occurs when a microorganism (bacteria, virus, fungi, parasite) develops the ability to resist the effects of a drug, is a significant global public health threat. The World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Government and European Commission each have initiated action plans against AMR.

"Addressing an issue as complex and far-reaching as AMR requires public-private collaboration and coordination across multiple sectors," said Gianluigi Tassone, President of Alliance Healthcare. "By hosting this event, we sought to bring together policymakers, leaders across the healthcare supply chain and those at the forefront of international response efforts to discuss current approaches, share best practices and identify opportunities in which we can work together to help address this issue."

"As the EU outlined in its action plan, there is an urgent need for multi-sector collaboration, innovation and policy action to tackle AMR," said Monika Derecque-Pois, Director General of GIRP. "While this event serves as an important step in bringing together leaders across different industries, it's equally important we continue these conversations and build on the potential solutions discussed today to help drive meaningful, sustained change."

During the provider-focused panel, leaders from the European Hospital and Healthcare Federation, Standing Committee of European Doctors, European Association of Hospital Pharmacists and Boots UK offered perspective on how healthcare systems across Europe are prepared to manage AMR. The panelists spoke to the actions needed to combat resistance, including infection prevention and control measures, and initiatives underway to educate patients on AMR. For example, Alphega Pharmacy, a pan-European network of independent pharmacists and a part of Alliance Healthcare, launched a campaign to drive awareness of AMR and provide patients with additional counseling and education on proper use of antibiotics.

Representatives from the AMR Action Fund, a public-private partnership investing in biotech companies that are developing antibiotics, and BEAM Alliance, a coalition of small and medium-sized biopharma companies in Europe involved in developing products to combat AMR, discussed current industry priorities, including innovative approaches to support the research and development of new antibiotics and sustainable models to improve access to new antibiotics, diagnostics and vaccines globally.

"AMR is a silent pandemic. No one player can solve it on their own it demands a coordinated approach," said Dame Sally. "By collaborating across sectors and countries, we can innovate to secure the future of modern medicine so that treatments can be used sustainably by all who need them."

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies, and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency, and reliability for human and animal health. Our more than 43,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at https://amerisourcebergen.com/.

European Healthcare Distribution Association (GIRP)

GIRP, the European Healthcare Distribution Association, is the umbrella organisation for full-service healthcare distributors in Europe. It represents the national associations of over 750 pharmaceutical wholesalers serving 34 European countries, as well as major international and pan-European healthcare distribution companies. GIRP members employ over 140,000 people and distribute around 15 billion packs of medicines as well as a wide range of healthcare products per year. As the vital link in healthcare, they are committed to developing and providing innovative and efficient healthcare products and services to improve health and wellbeing of patients across Europe. Learn more at girp.eu.

