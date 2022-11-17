- GlobalBlock has no exposure to FTX or its affiliated businesses -

- Popularity of new trading app continues with ongoing downloads from iOS App Store (link here) and Android Play Store (link here) -

London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company" or "GlobalBlock"), wishes to reassure investors and customers that its service led digital asset broker GlobalBlock Europe, UAB, an operating subsidiary of the Company, has no exposure to FTX or any of its affiliated businesses.

As a public company held to the high standards of Canadian regulation, GlobalBlock has to prove custody as one of many measures associated with its independently audited accounts. As announced previously on 17 June (see press release here), the Company takes the safeguarding of clients assets extremely seriously, it does not currently offer any yield products, nor does it lend out any client funds. GlobalBlock has robust security and custody measures in place to ensure clients' funds are protected. Clients' assets remain safe and easily accessible for trading or transferring purposes.

David Thomas, CEO of GlobalBlock, said:

"As a highly experienced team of financial services professionals who have had long and successful careers building FCA businesses in the UK, we founded GlobalBlock using the same disciplines and principles. GlobalBlock has never deployed any client funds in any way other than directed by its clients. Working for our clients is central to our service driven ethos. Our focus on customer service provides our clients with reassurance that an expert is always just a telephone call away.

"We are also pleased to see that despite the continued 'Crypto Winter', our trading app continues to prove popular with downloads onto new Apple and Android devices."

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSXV: BLOK) whose wholly-owned operating subsidiary, GlobalBlock Europe, UAB (https://www.globalblock.eu), is a European Union based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Europe, UAB acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporations, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets. At this time, clients or customers based in Lithuania and the UK can be onboarded to its digital asset broker and trading services.

For further information please contact the Company at:

David Thomas, CEO

c/o 65 Curzon Street, London, W1J 8PE, United Kingdom

Tel. +44 20 3307 3795

info@globalblockdigital.com

https://globalblock.eu/ and http://www.globalblockdigital.com/

https://twitter.com/Globalblocknews

https://www.linkedin.com/company/globalblock/

