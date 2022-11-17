Hempacco launches Organipure, Inc., a 50/50 joint venture with HSTI, with the goal of Disrupting Tobacco by significantly taking the cannabis aroma out of hemp

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company that is Disrupting Tobacco, a nearly $1 Trillion industry, with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and other alternatives to nicotine tobacco, announced today it has entered into a joint venture agreement with High Sierra Technologies, Inc. ("HSTI") to manufacture, market, and distribute Low Odor Hemp Cigarettes and Smokables based on the patented and patent pending technologies of HSTI as well as the patented and patent pending technologies held by Hempacco.

On November 7, 2022, HSTI and Hempacco formed a new Nevada corporation known as Organipure, Inc. ("Organipure"). HSTI and Hempacco each own fifty percent of the equity interests of Organipure. HSTI has developed and patented the technology to produce low-odor cannabis and hemp consumer products. This technology allows one to enjoy the benefits of smoking cannabis and hemp, without the lingering pungent smell associated with smoking cannabis and hemp. HSTI owns the patents and the patents pending for this ground breaking technology.

Hempacco also entered into a Hemp Smokables Manufacturing Agreement with Organipure where it will manufacture hemp smokables for Organipure as the exclusive worldwide manufacturer and supplier of hemp smokables to Organipure. Hempacco will now be able to produce hemp cigarettes without the unwanted cannabis aroma. Hempacco can then add aromas using the terpene spraying patented technology held by Hempacco and infuse the filter, using certain other patents held by Hempacco to achieve the goal of Disrupting Tobacco. Hempacco owns the machinery and has licensed the patents for the application of this ground breaking technology.





"We are extremely enthusiastic and privileged to enter into this joint venture with Hempacco," stated Dr. Vincent Lombardi, President and CEO of High Sierra Technologies, Inc. "The combination of our patented and patent pending low odor cannabis/hemp technology and Hempacco's market dominance and manufacturing ability is a perfect marriage and will be a game-changer in the smokable hemp industry," concluded Mr. Lombardi.

"Many people will not smoke hemp cigarettes if they smell like cannabis. One of our priorities was to remove the cannabis odor from our smokables. This new joint venture with High Sierra Technologies is the final step in our equation to Disrupt Tobacco," explained Jorge Olson, Co-Founder and CMO of Hempacco. "We will be able to make hemp products in different flavors and aromas, starting by neutralizing the cannabis aroma with this patented and patent pending technology and then adding specific flavorings," concluded Mr. Olson.

"We've been collaborating with Mr. Lombardi and High Sierra Technologies for over a year, developing the best technology possible to take the smell out of hemp. Now with this partnership we have solidified our relationship and our go to market strategy to manufacture hemp smokables that do not smell like cannabis," said Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder and CEO of Hempacco. "I believe the holy grail for hemp smokables is to have an odorless hemp smokable. Think of the possibilities of now being able to smoke hemp products inside a casino and not get asked to leave or lighting up a hemp smokable on your lunch break and not get called by HR because you smell like cannabis," concluded Mr. Piancone.

About Hempacco, Co. Inc.

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross

Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com

Order products atwww.realstuffsmokables.com

About High Sierra Technologies, Inc.

HSTI is a company specializing in the development and licensing of patent and patentable technology for use in the creation of substantially odorless and tasteless marijuana and hemp products.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

