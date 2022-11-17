Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
WKN: A2JM17 ISIN: SE0009662554 Ticker-Symbol: 9X6 
Frankfurt
17.11.22
12:22 Uhr
0,070 Euro
-0,033
-31,65 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
17.11.2022 | 15:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of JonDeTech Sensors AB (581/22)

With effect from November 21, 2022, the unit rights in JonDeTech Sensors AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including November 30, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   JDT UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019070871              
Order book ID:  276123                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from November 21, 2022, the paid subscription units in JonDeTech
Sensors AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   JDT BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019070889              
Order book ID:  276124                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
