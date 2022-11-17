Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of JonDeTech Sensors AB (581/22)

With effect from November 21, 2022, the unit rights in JonDeTech Sensors AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 30, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: JDT UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019070871 Order book ID: 276123 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 21, 2022, the paid subscription units in JonDeTech Sensors AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: JDT BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019070889 Order book ID: 276124 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com