Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to 1E to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

1E, a leader in digital employee experience (DEX), today announced the availability of three different plans in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. The plans offered are 1E for Visibility, Control, and Compliance, 1E for Digital Experience Observability, and 1E for Service Desk Automation. 1E customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

With DEX emerging as a key factor to maintaining business continuity within a hybrid work environment, this co-sell agreement allows organizations across industries to learn about and acquire this strategic asset. 1E provides the insights businesses need to uncover IT issues that negatively impact employee digital experience and remediate those issues in real-time, in a single platform. With a built-in automation library, IT teams can ensure employees are engaged and productive no matter where or when they are working.

"As we continue to evolve 1E's offerings to meet modern workplace demands, we've prioritized our shift towards becoming a cloud-first company. We've also intensified our focus on helping our customers create better experiences while improving security and aligning closer to the business," said 1E Chief Technology Officer Ian van Reenen. "Our mutually beneficial co-sell relationship with Microsoft will expand our presence in the DEX space, while also simplifying the procurement process for customers that procure 1E directly through Microsoft Azure Marketplace."

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps organizations like 1E reach more customers and markets."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About 1E

1E helps IT teams improve end user experience, enhance security, reduce costs, and evolve IT Operations from cost center to strategic enabler. More than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them create a better digital employee experience (DEX). The 1E Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation, and automation to proactively fix issues before they ruin the workday. Reduce costs, move faster, and increase employee happiness with 1E. For more information, visit 1E.com.

