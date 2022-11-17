More than £2.5 billion of spending placed by BT Group (BT) on Globality's cutting-edge AI-powered sourcing platform

Deeper spending intelligence helping to achieve double-digit cost savings

Globality also enabling more sustainable sourcing and accelerating access for BT business stakeholders to self-service

Globality, the leader in using artificial intelligence and sophisticated technology to transform the procurement function, today announced that BT's procurement arm, BT Sourced, has in 2022 placed more than £2.5 billion of third-party spend on its agile, intelligent sourcing platform, enabling the global telecoms services provider to achieve double-digit cost savings, increased speed to market, and enhanced collaboration with business stakeholders.

In 2021, BT formed "BT Sourced" as a standalone procurement company to redefine procurement from top to bottom. BT Sourced's goal is to build a simpler, more digital and more sustainable procurement model, harnessing cutting-edge technology. With annual third-party spending of around £14 billion globally, BT's leadership is looking for substantial savings by 2025 from its acceleration to digitalization. To that end, it deployed Globality's state-of-the-art AI-powered platform for sourcing its indirect spend.

With more than £2.5 billion of projects on Globality's agile sourcing platform, BT Sourced is transforming how BT manages its external spend across areas ranging from IT services to marketing to real estate to consulting projects.

Globality's innovative platform delivers to BT deep insights and category knowledge, and scopes projects more quickly and efficiently, freeing up time for BT Sourced staff to spend on more strategic initiatives such as its important ESG strategy.

Leading global companies are leveraging Globality's platform to source with more agility and to drive better outcomes. Globality's easy-to-use software delights business users while delivering immediate cost savings.

Cyril Pourrat, BT's Chief Procurement Officer and CEO of BT Sourced, said:

"To achieve double-digit savings through the Globality platform is fantastic. The increased visibility and analytics are also very powerful and enable us to make better decisions on how BT spends its money. We have deep granularity in terms of information and the ability to analyze the data for scope and deviations, assuring that those who are managing a given category are extremely knowledgeable about it.

"This isn't just about controlling spending. It is also about how much more we can do within our team, supporting BT's agility through faster access to services.

Commenting on the success of the partnership, Joel Hyatt, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Globality, said: "We are delighted that BT is utilizing Globality's platform to manage billions of dollars of its third-party spend, creating new value for its stakeholders. Together, we are reimagining the way procurement operates, building an agile, intelligent and autonomous sourcing model that increases efficiency, lowers costs and improves business outcomes."

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries. BT Group consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Enterprise and Global are our UK and international business-focused units respectively; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary, which wholesales fixed access infrastructure services to its customers over 650 communication providers across the UK. British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

About Globality

Globality is the leader in using artificial intelligence and sophisticated technology to transform the procurement function. Globality's state-of-the-art digital solution replaces the traditional, outdated Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, and matches companies with the suppliers that best meet the specific project requirements. By using Globality's platform, companies achieve substantial cost savings and reduced operating expenses, while also delighting business stakeholders, fostering collaboration, and improving outcomes. For more information, visit www.globality.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005101/en/

