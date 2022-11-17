Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 361.36 Million by 2028, Globally, at 3.57% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Factors include the rise in research efforts in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, application of stable isotope-labeled chemicals has also been stimulated by the increased incidence of cancer, are the factors driving the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market" By Type (Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, Nitrogen-15), By End-Use (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market size was valued at USD 268.62 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 361.36 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.57% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Overview

Non-radioactive isotopes can be employed in stable isotope labeling as tracers to simulate various chemical and biological systems. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and mass spectrometry can use the isotope to identify that molecule as its label (MS). The stable isotopes 2H, 13C, and 15N are frequently employed.

Researchers doing toxicity studies that are mediated by metabolism have shown a great deal of interest in stable isotope-labeled substances. In a wide spectrum of metabolic research, their role has diminished in importance when evaluating in vivo metabolism. In addition to metabolomics investigations, environmental analysis, proteomics, and medical diagnostic research are all using stable isotope-labeled chemicals more and more.

Factors include the rise in research efforts in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are important drivers of this market's growth. Research employing such stable isotope-labeled chemicals has also been stimulated by the increased incidence of cancer.

Additionally, there is a significant chance for the Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market to grow healthily over the projected period due to the growth in research activity, particularly in the fields of customized medicine and drugs. The largest obstacle to the market's expansion is the installation of stable isotope-labeled chemicals, which calls for significant capital expenditures.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Merck KGaA, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Medical Isotopes, Inc., Omicron Biochemicals, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Isosciences, Trace Sciences International, Alsachim, Urenco Stable Isotopes.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market On the basis of Type, End-Use, and Geography.

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Type

Deuterium



Oxygen-18



Carbon-13



Nitrogen-15

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By End-Use

Research Institutes



Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical



Others

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

