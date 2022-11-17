

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC), a computer software and related services provider, said on Thursday that it has inked a definitive deal to buy privately held ServiceMax, for around $1.46 billion in cash on a debt-free, cash-free basis, from an entity majority owned by Silver Lake.



ServiceMax, cloud-native, product-centric field service management or FSM software, is anticipated to yield around $160 million in ARR for PTC's second quarter of 2023. ServiceMax's FSM expertise will complement PTC's entire digital thread portfolio.



The purchase price will be funded in two stages - $808 million at closing, and $650 million paid in October 2023, the company said in a statement.



The transaction, expected to be closed in early 2023, will be funded with cash on hand, borrowings under PTC's existing credit facility, and a new $500 million committed term loan.



PTC is trading down by 3.05 percent at $126.47 per share on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PTC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de