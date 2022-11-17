Global procurement technology provider secures highest designation across Procure-to-Pay, Contract Lifecycle Management, Spend Analytics and other key product categories

JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, today announced it has been named a Value Leader in Spend Matters' Fall 2022 SolutionMap rankings. JAGGAER was evaluated against 72 other procurement technology vendors and achieved the highest designation by analyst and customer standards across major product categories.

JAGGAER ONE secured the Value Leader ranking for MID (upper mid-market) and LARGE (large and multinational corporation enterprises) buying personas across key categories, including Procure-to-Pay (P2P), Source-to-Pay (S2P), Source-to-Contract (S2C), AP Automation/Invoice-to-Pay, Contract Lifecycle Management, eProcurement, Sourcing, Supplier Relationship Management and Spend and Procurement Analytics. JAGGAER also secured the Value Leader designation for the OPTIMIZATION Persona in Sourcing and the RISK Persona in Supplier Relationship Management and Risk.

"JAGGAER is hyper-focused on enabling customers with the tools they need to drive strategic value and build resilient, smart and efficient supply chains," said Jim Bureau, JAGGAER's CEO. "This relentless innovation sits at the center of our market-leading Autonomous Commerce strategy. We're thrilled to achieve these high marks by analyst and customer standards because it's a testament to our vision and unwavering commitment to customer success."

Spend Matters' SolutionMap is known as the most rigorous, data- and intelligence-based assessment of procurement technology functionality in the industry. SolutionMap contains 500+ RFI requirements across 10 source-to-pay (S2P) module and suite categories, highlighting the real capabilities of each vendor. The rankings are based on both analyst and customer scoring and feedback.

"SolutionMap is the great equalizer between buyers and sellers of procurement technology solutions," said Jason Busch, Founder, Spend Matters. "It is the only benchmarking methodology that is fully transparent, considers equal parts technology analyst and customer scoring (individually and separately), and allows business users to create a one-to-one map based on their requirements to what technology vendors can provide based on demonstrated, generally available capability."

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,200 employees strong, all focused on customer success. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com

