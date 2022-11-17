EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / BP p.l.c. publishes provisional dividend dates

BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information



17.11.2022 / 16:02 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BP p.l.c. publishes provisional dividend dates

BP p.l.c. announces that today it has published its provisional forthcoming dividend dates (including announcement, payment, record and ex-dividend dates) for ordinary and preference shares at www.bp.com/financialcalendar for 2023.

These dates are indicative and may be subject to change.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

17.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

