Middle East Media Research Institute Launches Webpage Dedicated To World Cup 2022 Hosted In Qatar

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Today the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) launched a new webpage dedicated to translations and analysis of media content from the Arab and Muslim world and beyond about the World Cup 2022, hosted in Doha, Qatar.

The new webpage features all the latest MEMRI reports about the World Cup: criticism of host country Qatar's human rights records and Qatari responses to it, reactions from inside and outside Qatar to its commitment to ensuring that the events are LGTBQ+-friendly, and reactions and commentary from jihadi groups about it, among other topics. The page will be updated daily with new MEMRI releases.

The World Cup 2022 webpage features MEMRI research from the Reform Project, the Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM), and the MEMRI TV Project, among other research projects.

Additionally, the MEMRI Trending page is continuing to highlight the most important news and trends in the Middle East and beyond with tailored content on a broad range of issues, such as "Reactions To The World Cup" section that links to the new World Cup 2022 webpage.

Please consider making a tax-deductible donation today to MEMRI so that we can continue this vital work.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/

MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos

MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/

Contact Information:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/726682/Middle-East-Media-Research-Institute-MEMRI-Launches-Webpage-Dedicated-To-World-Cup-2022-Hosted-In-Qatar