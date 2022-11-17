Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
17.11.2022 | 16:10
Publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2023

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17.11.2022 at 16:40

HAMEENLINNA, Finland, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2023

Publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2023 is as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin 2022 March 3, 2023

Interim Report for January-March 2023May 12, 2023

Half-Year Report for January-June 2023August 11, 2023

Interim Report for January-September 2023November 10, 2023

The Annual Report for 2022 including Financial Statements will be published on the week commencing March 27, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation is scheduled to be held on April 20, 2023. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on February 24, 2023 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:
Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/publication-schedule-for-kamux-corporations-financial-reporting-in-2023-301681682.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
